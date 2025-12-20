5 Top New American Train Routes That Are Rolling Out In 2026

Train travel, whether on multi-day luxury routes or shorter regional rails, has become an increasingly popular way to get across the country in recent years. From Amtrak's east coast rails to long, cinematic routes designed for viewing the landscape, exciting itineraries continue to pop up year after year, as routes like Amtrak's Crescent, a wildly scenic coast-to-coast journey showcasing the U.S. from skyscrapers to bayous, are just one of many ways to traverse almost the entire country.

From connections between major East Coast cities to multi-day adventures out West and even some luxury experiences, we've compiled a handful of the most exciting train routes announced for the new year. Each one on the list has been confirmed or is in the works, and all are expected to begin running at some point in the coming year. Whether you're excited for the practicality or the novelty of a new train line coming to a city near you, here are the five top new American train routes that are rolling out in 2026.