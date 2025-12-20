5 Top New American Train Routes That Are Rolling Out In 2026
Train travel, whether on multi-day luxury routes or shorter regional rails, has become an increasingly popular way to get across the country in recent years. From Amtrak's east coast rails to long, cinematic routes designed for viewing the landscape, exciting itineraries continue to pop up year after year, as routes like Amtrak's Crescent, a wildly scenic coast-to-coast journey showcasing the U.S. from skyscrapers to bayous, are just one of many ways to traverse almost the entire country.
From connections between major East Coast cities to multi-day adventures out West and even some luxury experiences, we've compiled a handful of the most exciting train routes announced for the new year. Each one on the list has been confirmed or is in the works, and all are expected to begin running at some point in the coming year. Whether you're excited for the practicality or the novelty of a new train line coming to a city near you, here are the five top new American train routes that are rolling out in 2026.
New Canyon Spirit route to Salt Lake City
Canyon Spirit is a luxury train company with routes running exclusively through the Southwest, and, in 2026, one of their most popular routes is getting an upgrade. In the new year, Canyon Spirit's Rockies to the Red Rocks route will include Salt Lake City, Utah, expanding the train company's reach to another state.
The full trip on this route will be three days long and includes stops in Glenwood Springs, Colorado (an affordable US city that's a perfect place to visit for its striking Icelandic vibes), and Moab, Utah, where hotel accommodations are included in the price of your ticket. The trip's schedule is designed to allow passengers to spend time in these charming towns, places that one would typically hit on a Southwestern road trip.
This route will run in addition to two others between Denver and Moab instead of replacing them, offering customers more options. The new route will become available starting April 21, 2026, and will run weekly from that point on. Ticket packages will start at $2,123 per person.
Boston to New York and Washington D.C.
Native East Coasters know that it should be easier than it is to get from New York City to Boston, or between any major city, really. This specific pair of metropolises are only four hours apart by car and, currently, are accessible via bus or limited train lines. This new train route, which is expected to launch in 2026, adds another option for traveling between the two. As proposed by AmeriStarRail, the line will be a high-speed rail connecting the two cities with each other as well as Washington, D.C. The proposed LibertyLiner 250 would add another option to the existing limited competition, which currently consists of only two train lines.
Currently, those planning to travel between New York and Boston can take Amtrak's NextGen Acela or the Northeast Regional Rail. Adding a third, high-speed option would ideally make transit more accessible, faster, and cheaper. The proposed plan would allow the company to collaborate with Amtrak to revitalize its trains, trading out the currently running NextGen Acelas for LibertyLiner 250s in 2026. The route would operate as an express train running hourly between Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., eliminating intermediate stops to expedite service. The new route could start running as soon as next spring.
New Amtrak trains in the Pacific Northwest
New routes for the Amtrak Cascades trains in the Pacific Northwest are coming in 2026, joining those already in existence, like the current scenic train ride that showcases ethereal views of Mount St. Helens. Starting in Canada, these new train lines will run between Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and other stops along the region's I-5 corridor. Amtrak will outfit these routes with brand-new trains, adding eight new trainsets and two new locomotives in the area and helping to modernize service. Not only will you be able to get to new spots on the West Coast by train, but passengers will do so in style — or at least in a brand-new train carriage.
These trains will take notes from other Amtrak routes across the country, introducing panoramic windows and more table seating to the travel experience. The new trains will also have redesigned cafe cars, environmental improvements, free onboard wifi, individual outlets, and USB ports, while the routes will add more ways to see this region's stunning landscapes while traveling.
New Rocky Mountaineer route through Canada
One could climb up the entire west coast of North America by traveling all of the new train routes launching next year. That includes one that's coming to Canada, as the popular Rocky Mountaineer train will expand further into the country's west coast in 2026 with a route that cuts across Alberta and British Columbia. In these two provinces, the route will run between Jasper and Banff with stops in the towns of Edmonton, Calgary, Kamloops, and Lake Louise. The Rocky Mountaineer's panoramic glass windows will be put to excellent use on this route, offering passengers uninterrupted views of the Canadian Rockies.
The company's "passage to the peaks" route, expected to start running in June 2026, is available in different-length trips, running anywhere from two to nine nights long, with only two days spent onboard the Rocky Mountaineer train itself, as the packages include nights in hotels along the route. And, once you've arrived at the last stop, a visit to Banff National Park, a jewel-toned lake that is a picture-worthy vacation destination, is a perfect way to end your trip.
Luxury trains roll out between California and Colorado
This last option is for those looking for a shorter, top-shelf trip. In early 2026, Holloway, a private railcar company, will offer two new luxury train experiences in California and Colorado. The first of the two will run from Los Angeles to San Francisco on January 15, 2026. The trip is only 12 hours long but includes stops in California's wine country and serves passengers three chef-prepared meals throughout the day. The route runs along Amtrak's Coast Starlight Route and costs $10,000 for a package that includes up to 6 people.
Running the next day, on January 16, 2026, runs from San Francisco to Denver along the California Zephyr route. Longer than the previous route, this train will make an overnight journey as it runs through both the Sierra Nevada and the Rocky Mountains. Like Holloway's California route, this package includes chef-prepared meals as well as full use of the Evelyn Henry and the Warren R. Henry, two private luxury train cars. This experience costs $18,500 for up to 6 people.