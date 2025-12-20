New Jersey's Best-Kept Secret Is A Round-Trip Train Through Scenic Coastal Towns
Compared to continents like Europe, the U.S. isn't widely known for train transportation services. In fact, states like New Jersey have abandoned train tracks that are being transformed into green spaces. However, in Cape May — the Garden State's oldest seaside resort town full of local eats and coastal bliss – you'll find a hidden railroad with gorgeous views of the Cape May Canal. Seashore Lines is a round-trip service from Cape May County to Atlantic County, and it just may be one of New Jersey's best-kept travel secrets. This is the first passenger rail line to stop in Richland Village Station in 70 years and the first to stop in Tuckahoe Village in over 20 years.
Seashore Lines runs deeper than a simple scenic ride. It was once a crucial stop that ferried many customers to numerous South Jersey town as part of the Pennsylvania-Reading Seashore Lines (PRSL), a joint organization between the Pennsylvania Railroad and Reading Railroad. While passenger service eventually ended, freight rail operations continued under Conrail. Today, it's become a year-round adventure — and it especially comes alive during the holidays.
Seashore Lines goes beyond the average transportation service
The Jersey Shore isn't just about vibrant beaches and the longest boardwalk in the world. You can experience South Jersey through a rather unique lens — one that makes your trip even more unforgettable. While you can explore the region through the windows of the Seashore Lines rail carts, what happens on the interior of the train is pure magic. During the holidays, you can ride The Santa Express. Whether you're in coach or first class, the rail cars are illuminated and decorated with Christmas cheer, and Santa Claus even makes an appearance. The Seashore Lines also hosts birthdays, weddings, corporate events, educational trips, and more.
Aside from the celebratory occasions, a regular ride on the railroad is breathtaking. Passengers can see views of marshes, bays, and Victorian small towns. It's a nostalgic mode of transport that feels timeless, as though you're a part of history. Based on the train line's large Facebook following of more than 15,000 people, it seems that whether you're a resident or a tourist, the Seashore Lines is something to tick off your New Jersey bucket list.
