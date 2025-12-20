New Jersey's Best-Kept Secret Is A Round-Trip Train Through Scenic Coastal Towns

The Jersey Shore isn't just about vibrant beaches and the longest boardwalk in the world. You can experience South Jersey through a rather unique lens — one that makes your trip even more unforgettable. While you can explore the region through the windows of the Seashore Lines rail carts, what happens on the interior of the train is pure magic. During the holidays, you can ride The Santa Express. Whether you're in coach or first class, the rail cars are illuminated and decorated with Christmas cheer, and Santa Claus even makes an appearance. The Seashore Lines also hosts birthdays, weddings, corporate events, educational trips, and more.

Aside from the celebratory occasions, a regular ride on the railroad is breathtaking. Passengers can see views of marshes, bays, and Victorian small towns. It's a nostalgic mode of transport that feels timeless, as though you're a part of history. Based on the train line's large Facebook following of more than 15,000 people, it seems that whether you're a resident or a tourist, the Seashore Lines is something to tick off your New Jersey bucket list.

