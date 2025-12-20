Between Chicago And Madison Is Wisconsin's Charming City With A Walkable Downtown And Riverfront Views

You'd be surprised at how many of your travel-related conundrums would be solved just by thinking outside the box when it comes to picking a destination. Say you're looking for a scenic, riverside escape, but feel like the noise and chaos of places like San Antonio or Savannah defeat the purpose of planning a tranquil getaway in the first place. That's when you turn your eyes toward a small, charming Wisconsin gem by the name of Beloit. Home to 36,000 people, according to Data Commons, the city seems to offer the perfect balance of quiet riverside recreation and a lively, visit-worthy downtown.

Beloit is also located almost perfectly between Chicago and Madison, and with I-90 running right alongside it, you can rest assured that driving in and out of town will be a breeze. Fliers will be spoilt for choice, too. Chicago Midway, Madison's Dane County Regional Airport, and Chicago O'Hare International Airport are all within driving distance. Most travelers, though, tend to choose the latter as their entryway. While not the closest, it's still America's "most connected airport" and a bustling Midwest gateway to just about anywhere. That translates to more flights and better prices.

Sadly, looking at Rome2Rio, there don't seem to be any direct public transportation options for the more than 83-mile trek. The best way to travel from the airport to Beloit and back is usually getting a rental. These start at a modest $20 a day, and chances are you'll want to explore Beloit beyond its walkable downtown anyway, so try to get your hands on a car. You can even use Beloit City's handy guide to check out all of your parking options in downtown Beloit.