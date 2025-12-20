Mississippi's Under-The-Radar Gulf Coast City Has Shops And Easy Beach Access
Along the coast of Mississippi, you'll find a sleepy resort city conveniently nestled near sandy beaches and lively shops. D'Iberville is located across the bay from Biloxi in Harrison County. Much like the neighboring town of Ocean Springs, it offers peaceful Gulf Coast vibes for those who visit. This quiet town provides a relaxed stay free of large crowds that sometimes clog its famous neighbor, Biloxi (aka 'Vegas of the South'). There is loads to explore here including calm beaches, a shopping promenade, and a bustling casino.
The city was named for French explorer Pierre LeMoyne, Sieur d'Iberville, who first visited the area in the 17th century. For a while, the neighboring city of Biloxi had been encroaching on the community's boundaries until D'Iberville was officially incorporated in 1988. In 2004, it annexed an additional 2.5 square miles of land, and today it has a population of 13,000 residents.
Because it sits on the Bay of Biloxi, D'Iberville offers scenic waterfront views as well as easy access to Front Beach and Biloxi Beach just across the Interstate 110 drawbridge. Visitors can head to Ocean Springs for a peaceful day on the soft, white sands of Front Beach while enjoying views of the bridge and the bay. Front Beach is a dog-friendly beach with plenty of space to frolic and play (pets must be leashed), including a fishing pier and volleyball net.
Visit sun-soaked beaches and lively casinos
While D'Iberville isn't located right on the ocean, visitors can be sitting on the sand in less than 10 minutes. The easily accessible Biloxi Beach is a nice spot to unwind and soak up some sun while visiting this coastal oasis. It offers relatively light crowds, ample parking, and space to relax along the sand. You can rent jet skis for an adrenaline-filled afternoon on the bay or cool off with a swim on a hot day. There isn't much surf, so the waters are usually calm, clean, and ideal for wading. However, you should still be careful, as alligators are sometimes spotted near the bayou. Birdwatching is a popular pastime here because of a nearby bird sanctuary, as is shell-collecting along the shoreline.
Treating yourself to a stay at D'Iberville's Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort gives you access to luxurious hotel rooms, comfortable amenities, and a mini golf course. This lavish resort has an award-winning casino with renowned views of Biloxi Bay. You can test your luck at roulette or try your hand at blackjack in this 60,000 square-foot gaming paradise. The Scarlet Pearl is located on D'Iberville's southern coast. If you want to access the beach even quicker, just across the bay from D'Iberville is the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino where you can get that Bellagio feel outside of Las Vegas.
While it might be counterintuitive to go inland to find the beach, D'Iberville has its own beach in Riverside Park. With a marina to launch your kayak and a spacious picnic pavilion, the beach at Riverside Park is a great spot to enjoy Tchoutacabouffa River.
Enjoy a variety of shops at the Promenade
When you are ready to hit the stores, D'Iberville has a Promenade where you can shop to your heart's content. Promenade D'Iberville is a massive 700,000 square foot mall with local boutiques and eateries like Pedro's Taco and Tequila Bar (in case you get hungry between purchases) in addition to big-box stores and chain restaurants. One of the more unique stores in the Promenade is Maurice's, which offers a selection of women's fashion including jeans and accessories. The mall also has Five Below, a quirky variety store where you can find eclectic toys, crafting supplies, and party decorations. If you're traveling with kids, they might particularly enjoy the snacks and candy.
Not too far from these D'Iberville shopping hotspots you'll find Gulfport Premium Outlets and Edgewater Mall. Gulfport even has a Cinemark so you can catch a movie after hitting the shops. Biloxi's Edgewater Mall (aka "The Edge") features all your favorite mall outlets and over 90 stores.
If you emphasize the casinos and resorts of D'Iberville on your trip, it'll make you feel like you're on the Vegas Strip with fewer crowds and warmer weather. It's got all the nightlife you crave, exciting gaming opportunities, and a variety of shops and restaurants for visitors to enjoy. You can spend the day on the beach and come back to the resort for dinner and drinks or just enjoy shopping and amenities without ever leaving the resort.