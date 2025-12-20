Mississippi's Under-The-Radar Gulf Coast City Has Shops And Easy Beach Access

Along the coast of Mississippi, you'll find a sleepy resort city conveniently nestled near sandy beaches and lively shops. D'Iberville is located across the bay from Biloxi in Harrison County. Much like the neighboring town of Ocean Springs, it offers peaceful Gulf Coast vibes for those who visit. This quiet town provides a relaxed stay free of large crowds that sometimes clog its famous neighbor, Biloxi (aka 'Vegas of the South'). There is loads to explore here including calm beaches, a shopping promenade, and a bustling casino.

The city was named for French explorer Pierre LeMoyne, Sieur d'Iberville, who first visited the area in the 17th century. For a while, the neighboring city of Biloxi had been encroaching on the community's boundaries until D'Iberville was officially incorporated in 1988. In 2004, it annexed an additional 2.5 square miles of land, and today it has a population of 13,000 residents.

Because it sits on the Bay of Biloxi, D'Iberville offers scenic waterfront views as well as easy access to Front Beach and Biloxi Beach just across the Interstate 110 drawbridge. Visitors can head to Ocean Springs for a peaceful day on the soft, white sands of Front Beach while enjoying views of the bridge and the bay. Front Beach is a dog-friendly beach with plenty of space to frolic and play (pets must be leashed), including a fishing pier and volleyball net.