While Disneyland can be an exciting, overwhelming blur of attractions — from heart-stopping rollercoasters and live performances to dark rides and character experiences — you might agree that one of the toughest decisions is simply where to eat. The park alone consists of over 70 dining options for visitors. You can choose from convenient snack carts, like the "Beauty and the Beast"-themed Maurice's Treats, to sit-down restaurants serving high-quality fare, such as Cafe Orleans. With limited time, you don't want to end up somewhere sub-par. For example, although River Belle Terrace draws visitors with its prime location by the river in Frontierland, it's a disappointing restaurant, according to reviews, and one of the park's lowest-rated. But if you're looking for a surefire win — a crowd-pleaser with options for every member of the family — then consider Naples Ristorante e Bar.

Located on Disneyland Drive near the tram boarding area, the restaurant sits outside the theme parks in the lively, entertainment-filled Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, the iconic city that's the ultimate gateway to California's best attractions. This Neapolitan-style eatery serves southern Italian fare, including calamari fritti, classic spaghetti and meatballs, and a wide selection of authentic, wood-fired pizza Napoletana. It has two levels: The first offers a pleasant outdoor patio and an open kitchen where you can watch the chefs perform their culinary magic; the second floor provides balcony views of the bustling district below as well as comfortable indoor seating under a sea of enchanting lights.

Naples Ristorante e Bar is open from Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. (breakfast is only available until 11 a.m.). The menu accommodates vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free diners, and as of this writing, meals generally range from $15 to $35.