California's Popular Downtown Disney Restaurant Is A Family-Friendly Stop For A Taste Of Italy
While Disneyland can be an exciting, overwhelming blur of attractions — from heart-stopping rollercoasters and live performances to dark rides and character experiences — you might agree that one of the toughest decisions is simply where to eat. The park alone consists of over 70 dining options for visitors. You can choose from convenient snack carts, like the "Beauty and the Beast"-themed Maurice's Treats, to sit-down restaurants serving high-quality fare, such as Cafe Orleans. With limited time, you don't want to end up somewhere sub-par. For example, although River Belle Terrace draws visitors with its prime location by the river in Frontierland, it's a disappointing restaurant, according to reviews, and one of the park's lowest-rated. But if you're looking for a surefire win — a crowd-pleaser with options for every member of the family — then consider Naples Ristorante e Bar.
Located on Disneyland Drive near the tram boarding area, the restaurant sits outside the theme parks in the lively, entertainment-filled Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, the iconic city that's the ultimate gateway to California's best attractions. This Neapolitan-style eatery serves southern Italian fare, including calamari fritti, classic spaghetti and meatballs, and a wide selection of authentic, wood-fired pizza Napoletana. It has two levels: The first offers a pleasant outdoor patio and an open kitchen where you can watch the chefs perform their culinary magic; the second floor provides balcony views of the bustling district below as well as comfortable indoor seating under a sea of enchanting lights.
Naples Ristorante e Bar is open from Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. (breakfast is only available until 11 a.m.). The menu accommodates vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free diners, and as of this writing, meals generally range from $15 to $35.
What's on the menu at Naples Ristorante e Bar
Naples Ristorante e Bar features various options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to keep you sated as you explore the park's wonders. If you're visiting later in the day, you might choose to fill up on appetizers — perhaps the fresh Caprese salad, the meat-and-cheese board to share, or the house-made focaccia bread. But don't leave without trying at least one of the pizzas. The hot honey soppressata, topped with spicy salami, has just the right amount of kick, while the popular capra e prosciutto combines arugula, mozzarella, goat cheese, and its namesake prosciutto to perfection. For kids, options include cheese and pepperoni pizza, chicken strips, and mac and cheese.
The restaurant currently has a 4.0 ("Good") average rating on Tripadvisor and a 4.3 on OpenTable, with many diners applauding the food, service, and relaxed vibe. In particular, the pizzas appear to be a hit with customers. One guest who visited in October 2025 praised the tasty prosciutto pizza on Tripadvisor, while another patron from September 2025 wrote that she'd "be back very soon for the delicious pizzas and the salad." One even claimed that the pizza here is "pretty close" to those in Naples.
While reservations aren't strictly required, the place does get busy at times, so booking ahead is recommended. You can reserve your spot either on the Disneyland mobile app or on OpenTable. If you're worried about crowds (at the restaurant or at the park), consider a trip during the rainy season, which is typically November through March. Heading here during this secret weather window can make your Disneyland vacation unexpectedly delightful. Additionally, although it's even more magical at this time, avoid visiting Disney parks during the holiday season if you're anti-crowd, as this is when they're the most packed.