Situated Between San Antonio And Houston Is A Laid-Back Texas City With Local Shops And Parks
The expression may be "Don't mess with Texas," but the area between the major hubs of San Antonio and Houston is well worth your time and energy. From the unique German-rooted city of Schulenberg to the thrilling, colorful "wildflower capital of Texas," this region is chock-full of can't-miss destinations. And if you're seeking a small, easygoing city that boasts local shopping and numerous lush parks, you'll want to make your way to charming and peaceful Yoakum.
This south-central Texas city was originally established in the 1800s as a cattle station, before developing further. By the 1940s, it had become known as the region's tomato capital due to its key role in the fruit's production. Today, there's a thriving population of just under 6,000 inhabitants in Yoakum, with plenty going on as a result. Yoakum is located an hour and forty minutes by car from San Antonio and around two hours from Houston, making it an easy stopping point on a Texas road trip — but it's also a worthwhile destination in its own right.
Relax in one of Yoakum's parks
There's abundant green space in this laid-back city, with multiple city parks available for the public to relax amidst the greenery, have a picnic, or play a variety of sports — and all without going too far. If you're visiting around Christmas, you won't want to skip out on seeing Centennial Park, which you'll find on West Grand Avenue: During the holiday season, the park is festooned with seasonal decorations. There's even an annual visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus riding a fire truck, which will delight children as well as folks who appreciate some festive cheer.
Eager to get active? Head to the aptly named City Park, a cornerstone of the local community. Encompassing 150 acres, there's never a dull moment at this verdant urban wonderland. Keen golfers can play the nine-hole municipal course, and there are also soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts, a swimming pool, and a running trail, meaning there's something here to suit sporty visitors of all kinds. You'll also find a picnic pavilion, as well as multiple barbecue pits — ideal for hangouts or celebrations. And best of all, though City Park may feel like a world away from the city, you're only two miles from downtown Yoakum, making it an accessible option for an afternoon of nature-based activities.
Peruse the local shops in Yoakum's shopping district
Thanks to the efforts of the Pershing Square Revitalization Project, Yoakum has a walkable downtown shopping district, where you'll find several compelling local shops hawking various offerings. Start off at Bleu & Co, a boutique that stocks women's apparel, footwear, and jewelry by a variety of brands. You won't want to miss Double D Ranch either, an iconic fashion house local to South Texas that's been turning out designs for more than 30 years. The store's Western-inspired garments have been sported by the likes of Steven Tyler, among other celebrities — meaning that buying an item here will put you in the ranks of some seriously stylish company. Double D Ranch also sells an assortment of home decor and furnishings, including some vintage and one-of-a-kind items.
And of course, it wouldn't be a trip to Texas without buying some leather goods. At AA&E Leathercraft, which has been around for more than 40 years, you'll find sporting accessories for outdoor enthusiasts, including belts, wallets, and even gunslings for hunting. Or, for custom leather saddles, tack, and other riding accoutrements and leather goods, pop over to Double J Saddlery, who have been crafting these products in Yoakum since 1991.