Texas' 5 Best Stops Sandwiched Between San Antonio And Houston
Because Texas is such a large state, it's hard to pinpoint the best area to visit. For example, West Texas has highlights like El Paso and Lubbock, Central Texas has Dallas and Austin, and the Texas Gulf Coast has cities like Galveston and Corpus Christi. However, if you find yourself in Southern Texas, the cities of San Antonio and Houston have a lot to offer, such as the Alamo, the San Antonio River Walk, and Ninfa's on Navigation, one of America's best Tex-Mex restaurants. But the space between these cities is just as vibrant, if often overlooked.
Overall, the distance between these two cities is about three hours by car. Along the way, you can experience some of the best cultural and natural elements Texas has to offer. From the historic riverfront town of Gruene to the world's largest convenience store, there's no reason to try and get from one big city to the next as quickly as possible.
If you have the time, you can spend a few days traveling between San Antonio and Houston to enjoy everything. While it's impossible to list all of the various hotspots and towns along I-10, the freeway connecting these two metro areas, some highlights are easily the top five. Whether you're into food, history, or outdoor adventures, this stretch of South Texas offers a surprisingly rich travel experience worth slowing down for.
New Braunfels & Gruene
Because New Braunfels and Gruene are next to each other, there's no reason not to do both cities at once. Gruene is where Old Texas culture and history come to life, while New Braunfels is perfect for family-friendly activities, especially during the warmer months of the year. One of the best attractions in New Braunfels is the Schlitterbahn Waterpark, which bills itself as the "world's best waterpark," thanks to its massive slides, rides, and resort. Overall, Schlitterbahn has four unique sections, each with a swim-up bar, a children's pool area, a lazy river, and various other attractions.
On the Gruene side of things, the historic district is the best place to wander around, especially because it sits along the Guadalupe River. The area was settled in 1872, and the entire district spans 15 acres, so there's plenty to do while you're in town. Some highlights include Gruene Hall, a live music venue that was built in 1878, the Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar, which is located inside an old cotton gin, and the Gruene River Hotel & Retreat, a highly-rated hotel along the banks of the Guadalupe.
The timing of your visit can also make a difference, as both cities have numerous live events and celebrations. For example, Troutfest happens every February along the Guadalupe River and draws thousands of anglers. Because New Braunfels has a strong German heritage, the city hosts various German-themed festivals, like Saengerfest in May or Wurstfest in November. The holiday season is a fantastic time to come, as the whole area turns into a magical wonderland with tons of holiday activities.
Seguin
The next stop is less than half an hour away from New Braunfels: welcome to Seguin, an affordable city that boasts a pretty downtown and scenic river views. The Guadalupe River is an essential part of the city, and if you go tubing (which is practically a rite of passage in Texas), you'll inevitably pass by Seguin. Also called the "pecan capital of Texas" by Texas Highways, stop by the city's historic downtown district, where you can snap a photo with the original world's largest pecan statue. If you're wondering why it's called the "original" statue, there has been something of a rivalry between Seguin and Brunswick, Missouri, which had built a larger statue in the 1980s that beat the 1962 pecan. That is, until Seguin rebuilt and reclaimed the title in 2011 — as it says on VisitSeguin.com, the city is a little nuts about its nuts.
Green spaces are another reason to add Seguin to your itinerary, as the city has some of the best parks around. First, there's Central Park in the heart of downtown, and then Walnut Springs Park, which straddles the Walnut Branch of the Guadalupe River. As you get closer to the river, you'll run into Riverview and Max Starcke Park, both of which have tons of amenities. With hiking trails, sports courts, a wave pool, a disc golf course, a dog park, and more, these parks have everything you could want, along with easy access to the river.
While you're chilling on the riverfront at Max Starcke Park, you might want to cross the bridge and grab a bite at The Powerplant Texas Bar & Grill. This funky restaurant is built inside an old powerplant building, giving it strong industrial vibes to accompany the diverse menu. Some tasty dishes include pecan-crusted chicken, a bison burger, Cajun pasta, and fried catfish.
Luling
As you make your way east from Seguin toward Houston, you'll pass by the quaint city of Luling after about 25 minutes. While Seguin is known for its pecans, Luling is known for its watermelons. In fact, there's a water tower painted like a watermelon to help you know where you are. The city has also hosted a watermelon event called Luling Watermelon Thump every year since 1954. When you've seen all the watermelon-themed attractions, there's still another reason to make a pit stop here: Buc-ee's, the world's largest convenience store.
If you're from the south or have traveled through the south, you're likely familiar with Buc-ee's. This company is famous for building massive gas stations and storefronts that are almost like a small city unto themselves. However, in Luling, Texas, Buc-ee's has outdone itself by building a 1.7-acre station just off the freeway. With almost 100 pumps and a 74,000-square-foot store, it's impossible to miss.
If you've never been to Buc-ee's before, it's a one-of-a-kind establishment where you can find hot brisket sandwiches, roasted nuts, assorted candies and snacks, and plenty of branded merchandise. Best of all, Buc-ee's never closes, so it caters to all kinds of travelers, no matter the time of day.
Palmetto State Park
If you need a break from the excessive abundance of Buc-ee's, or you just want to get away from the city for a while, one of the best natural areas between San Antonio and Houston is Palmetto State Park. Because Palmetto State Park is hidden in the lush "tropics" of Central Texas, it's much more vibrant and scenic than most other green spaces in the region. Plus, if you're into camping, you can spend the night under the stars next to the San Marcos River. Best of all, it's just six minutes from Buc-ee's, making it even more convenient.
As the name suggests, this park is full of palmetto trees, which you can see as you hike along the various trails. The San Marcos River is perfect for fishing, dipping your feet into, or canoeing, especially because it doesn't have any rapids or dangerous sections. Alternatively, if you prefer to hang out in calmer waters, the park also has a lake. There is a fishing pier, and in Texas, you don't need a fishing license to cast from the shore in a state park.
Overall, Palmetto State Park is perfect for spending a few hours reconnecting with nature or spending the night. There are tent and RV campsites, as well as an air-conditioned cabin for rent. Once you've rested and recharged, you can either head south to explore the small city of Gonzales or head back to I-10 and resume the route to Houston.
Schulenberg
Once you're back on the highway, it's about a 45-minute drive to get to Schulenberg, Texas' German-rooted city with sausages, rolling hills, and painted churches. As with New Braunfels, Schulenberg takes pride in its German heritage, making it one of the more unique small towns in Central Texas.
To learn more about Schulenberg's history and culture, check out the Schulenberg Historical Museum. The city dates back to 1873, and there are numerous interactive displays and exhibits you can explore. Next, there's the Texas Polka Museum, which is perfect if you're a fan of polka or just want to know more about the musical style. Finally, Schulenberg is home to the Stenzel Model Aircraft Museum, which is ideal for hobbyists who want to see some of the most impressive model planes.
To get the full Schulenberg experience, it's best to visit during one of the city's annual festivals. First, there's the Sausage Festival, which happens every April and is the best way to sample different German dishes. Next, there's the Schulenberg Festival in August, which celebrates both the city's past and future, complete with a rodeo, live bands, a chili cook-off, and much more. Once you're done celebrating here, it's just another 90 minutes to reach Houston.