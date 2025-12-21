5 Destinations In Spain That Thrive Outside Of Peak Tourism Season

Spain is a country whose charm stays with travelers long after they've left. Packed with amazing architecture, diverse landscapes, and food that justifies the hype, this European destination readily caters to the whims and wanderlust of the intrepid traveler. You can't blame anyone for wanting to book their well-deserved holidays to Spain, but the sheer volume of travelers visiting the country during the summer has prompted the Spanish government to ramp up its efforts in combating overtourism.

If you aren't thrilled about the prospect of shoulder-to-shoulder crowds along the cobblestone streets of Barcelona's Las Ramblas or fighting for sandy real estate on the shores of a Mallorcan playa, booking travel during the shoulder months — around March to May, then September to November — marks the year's sweet spots for a Spanish getaway. "Unlike busy peak seasons, shoulder seasons are periods when places see fewer tourists, yet are not quite as sleepy as the off-season; it's more so the period between the two," travel expert Katy Nastro told Travel + Leisure.

The rewards of traveling outside peak tourist season are tenfold: airfares are lower, hotel accommodations plentiful, and streets blessedly emptied of tourist throngs. You get to observe locals go about their normal routine, a glimpse into the cadence of the city; maybe you'll even get to flex your Spanish conversational skills with them. Most importantly, you get to experience all this under Spain's year-round warm, pleasant weather, which makes it one of Europe's top three sunniest countries for digital nomads and sunshine seekers. Start looking into these five Spanish destinations that thrive once the summer tourists are gone.