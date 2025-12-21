The City With The Best Pastries In America Is A Delicious East Coast Melting Pot
New York's status as the best city in America is hardly a revelation, especially when it comes to food — which might be why Food & Wine's experts declared it to be the city with the best pastries in America. The Big Apple has such a diverse population that it's impossible to replicate the ingenuity of its desserts anywhere else. Even Anthony Bourdain, who traveled the world and tried basically every unconventional meal ever, was loyal to NYC, because you really can find it all here. So, when it comes to sweet treats, there's no going wrong. Whether you head to Birdee for pumpkin cinnamon rolls or the rite-of-passage Junior's for strawberry cheesecake, there's always room for dessert.
While you could just go on TikTok to see where to get your pastries, it's easy to fall for fads and overpriced tourist traps like M&M's Times Square; in that case, you'll be missing out on some truly delicious creations. You can't go without trying the legendary cronut from Dominique Ansel Bakery that took the world by storm in 2013, for example. "Sex and the City" fans will definitely hit up Magnolia Bakery to recreate the Carrie and Miranda scene while indulging in a pink cupcake, too. On your quest for the ideal pastry, Librae Bakery is a great choice for a taste of Bahrain prepared with Danish techniques (a combination that probably only exists here). Think rose pistachio croissants, za'atar labneh morning buns, and bread pudding with cardamom-infused caramel.
France is a leader when it comes to pastries, which is why NYC's Mille-Feuille is a staple. From the classic pain au chocolat and rolled almonds to macaroon towers and raisin swirls, every bite will have you thinking you're at the oldest pastry shop in Paris. Meanwhile, Smør Bakery transports you to the Scandinavian region with its tebirkes, cardamom buns, sausage rolls, and savory scones.
New York modernizes global pastries with signature flair
Not only does NYC bring the world to your doorstep, but it also creates fusions that result in scrumptious confections. Angelina Bakery, for instance, offers the best of both worlds — founder Tony Park honors his Korean roots and Italian upbringing by delivering bombolones with a variety of fillings. Some are loaded with pistachio cream, while others ooze Nutella, but every single one of them has the low-density structure of Korean goods. Treat yourself to a raspberry croissant, or opt for the pillowy brissant, the love child of a brioche and croissant.
Bibble & Sip merges Asian tastes with French methods that produce exquisite sugary bliss. Their cremini puffs come in matcha, Earl Grey, and Thai tea cookies and cream — and they taste as delightful as they look. The same goes for their macaroons, which have a distinct animated food look: vibrant and clean. With flavors like ube, matcha, mango and tahini, passionfruit and coconut, and lychee raspberry, expect a vivid burst of sweetness. For Vietnamese nostalgia, LÀ LÁ Bakeshop takes the French croissant and adds unique flavors like durian and salted egg. They also have coconut pandan sticky rice, matcha pandan tiramisu, and longan jasmine tea mini cakes.
Radio Bakery takes it up a notch with French and Asian influences. From cranberry cheesecake croissants and salted maple walnut custards to chocolate hazelnut croissant tarts and spiced pumpkin long johns, it's hard not to order everything on sight. NYC isn't only a melting pot, but also an experimental oven — one that lends itself to the creation of these iconic desserts. And with your morning pastry all set, why not book a table at an affordable NYC Michelin-starred restaurant that won't break the bank?