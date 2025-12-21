The City With The Best Pastries In America Is A Delicious East Coast Melting Pot

New York's status as the best city in America is hardly a revelation, especially when it comes to food — which might be why Food & Wine's experts declared it to be the city with the best pastries in America. The Big Apple has such a diverse population that it's impossible to replicate the ingenuity of its desserts anywhere else. Even Anthony Bourdain, who traveled the world and tried basically every unconventional meal ever, was loyal to NYC, because you really can find it all here. So, when it comes to sweet treats, there's no going wrong. Whether you head to Birdee for pumpkin cinnamon rolls or the rite-of-passage Junior's for strawberry cheesecake, there's always room for dessert.

While you could just go on TikTok to see where to get your pastries, it's easy to fall for fads and overpriced tourist traps like M&M's Times Square; in that case, you'll be missing out on some truly delicious creations. You can't go without trying the legendary cronut from Dominique Ansel Bakery that took the world by storm in 2013, for example. "Sex and the City" fans will definitely hit up Magnolia Bakery to recreate the Carrie and Miranda scene while indulging in a pink cupcake, too. On your quest for the ideal pastry, Librae Bakery is a great choice for a taste of Bahrain prepared with Danish techniques (a combination that probably only exists here). Think rose pistachio croissants, za'atar labneh morning buns, and bread pudding with cardamom-infused caramel.

France is a leader when it comes to pastries, which is why NYC's Mille-Feuille is a staple. From the classic pain au chocolat and rolled almonds to macaroon towers and raisin swirls, every bite will have you thinking you're at the oldest pastry shop in Paris. Meanwhile, Smør Bakery transports you to the Scandinavian region with its tebirkes, cardamom buns, sausage rolls, and savory scones.