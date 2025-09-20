This Scenic Lake Park Is A Top Spot For Water Recreation In A Surprisingly Green Arizona Landscape

Arizona has a deserved reputation for being a scorched paradise, simultaneously home to the "Sunniest Place on Earth" and chillingly creepy landmarks on Route 66. This knack for contradictions continues at Fool Hollow Lake, a lizard-shaped body of water within a scenic park that's a top spot for aquatic recreation. The surprisingly green destination, 6,300 feet above sea level, is home to one of Arizona's most underrated state parks.

Though it may seem too on the nose, Fool Hollow Lake got its name from an actual fool. Well, at least that's what everyone thought of Thomas Jefferson Adair when he saw farming potential in the green oasis in the otherwise arid Arizona. Adair, the nearby town also named after the alleged fool, proves its founder much less loopy than many thought.

The terrain surrounding the 150-acre lake became a park in 1994, putting it within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, or about three hours away from Phoenix. The lake's elevation guards against the usual sweltering Arizona heat, creating a perfect hideaway for a long week of lakeside activities mixed with outdoor fun.