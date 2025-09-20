This Scenic Lake Park Is A Top Spot For Water Recreation In A Surprisingly Green Arizona Landscape
Arizona has a deserved reputation for being a scorched paradise, simultaneously home to the "Sunniest Place on Earth" and chillingly creepy landmarks on Route 66. This knack for contradictions continues at Fool Hollow Lake, a lizard-shaped body of water within a scenic park that's a top spot for aquatic recreation. The surprisingly green destination, 6,300 feet above sea level, is home to one of Arizona's most underrated state parks.
Though it may seem too on the nose, Fool Hollow Lake got its name from an actual fool. Well, at least that's what everyone thought of Thomas Jefferson Adair when he saw farming potential in the green oasis in the otherwise arid Arizona. Adair, the nearby town also named after the alleged fool, proves its founder much less loopy than many thought.
The terrain surrounding the 150-acre lake became a park in 1994, putting it within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, or about three hours away from Phoenix. The lake's elevation guards against the usual sweltering Arizona heat, creating a perfect hideaway for a long week of lakeside activities mixed with outdoor fun.
Best things to do at Fool Hollow Lake
With Arizona's White Mountains as the backdrop, the Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area offers a paradise for lovers of all things aquatic. While the weather may not be as scorching as other Arizona locales, visitors can freely take a dip in Fool Hollow whenever they please, as diving birds like mergansers join you. Boaters, with launch ramps resting at either end of the lake, can hit the waters at will. If you're not lucky enough to own your own, rent one at the east ramp. It provides several types of watercraft, along with fishing gear, which you'll definitely need. Be sure to check the lake's water level before heading out, as sometimes low levels will close the boat ramps.
The lake is home to a laundry list of excellent fish, from walleye and trout to small- and largemouth bass roaming its 23-foot-deep waters. The bass fishing is especially intense, providing anglers with a dependable catch. The state's Game and Fish Department stocks the lake every summer with hatchery-raised rainbow trout. If you aren't up for fishing from a boat, cast your line from the west side's fishing piers for a good shot at a bite. While waiting, you'll quickly forget you're in Arizona. Everything at the recreational area is surprisingly green.
Such emerald surroundings attract all manner of fowl you otherwise wouldn't expect in the Grand Canyon State. Woodpeckers, warblers, jays, and bald eagles all call the recreation area home, so bring your binoculars.
Visiting Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the closest major transit hub, lies 174 miles away from Fool Hollow Lake, taking three hours to reach by car. If you can make the logistics work, book a flight to Show Low's regional airport, which is practically right next to the lake. Note that it's much smaller than the airport in Phoenix, so the larger city will be the best bet for most travelers.
There's no better place to spend the night than at the park itself, which has 111 campsites. The tent-only sites allow up to six adults per site, with tent pads and showers available. RV sites include electric hookups and water. If you'd rather spend some time being more civilized, you can visit and overnight in Show Low, an under-the-radar city surrounded by national forests and fishing lakes. The town also has chain hotels running as low as $100 a night. Fool Hollow Lake is open year-round, so let the weather decide your attire and what to bring.