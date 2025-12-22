Montana's Newly-Opened Modern Mountain Resort Has Chic Cabins And Direct Ski Access
Voted as Expedia's America's top travel destination for 2026, Big Sky, Montana, is in the spotlight for its incredible skiing, natural beauty, and easy access to Yellowstone National Park. And with the recent opening of One&Only Moonlight Basin, there is all the more reason to venture to this magnificent mountain destination. The new five-star resort is tucked into the exclusive 8,100-acre reserve of Moonlight Basin in the shadow of Lone Mountain, the nearly 11,200-foot-tall peak that dominates the Big Sky skyline. As one of Islands' 2025 most anticipated hotel openings across the globe, One&Only Moonlight Basin has ushered in a fresh dose of modern glamour to Big Sky so you can ski and adventure in style.
Set amidst a canopy of pine trees, the resort's sleek architectural design was engineered to maximize views of majestic Lone Mountain. The accommodations range from spacious rooms and suites to private cabins and multi-bedroom residences. Guests can savor some of Big Sky's most elevated dining at the resort's multiple restaurants and indulge in spa treatments at the 17,000-square-foot spa. Outside, Montana's celebrated landscape begs to be explored. During the winter months, when Big Sky receives an average of 400 inches of snowfall, One&Only's private gondola connects guests to Big Sky Resort's nearly 5,900 acres of skiable terrain. Come summertime, guests can head out on excursions like hiking, biking, horseback riding, and fishing in the surrounding wilderness.
While One&Only Moonlight Basin immerses guests in Big Sky's unspoiled nature, it is also very easy to access. The resort is an 80-minute drive from Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. One&Only Moonlight Basin is open year-round, with ski season running between late November and early April and summer adventures from June to September.
Staying and dining at One&Only Moonlight Basin
Entering through the rock arch of Moonlight Basin and driving past panoramic mountain views to One&Only Moonlight Basin signals an arrival to somewhere truly exceptional. The heartbeat of the main lodge is the breathtaking lobby, anchored by a large circular fireplace, textured furnishings, and a glass wall overlooking Lone Mountain. Across three buildings are the 73 rooms and suites, while nestled in the resort's forested surrounds are the private cabins. Measuring over 1,000 square feet, these spacious cabins boast mountain-chic decor, large bathrooms with freestanding tubs, private outdoor decks, and floor-to-ceiling glass. Families or groups needing more space can book one of the resort's four, five, and six-bedroom private homes that offer amenities like expansive terraces, alfresco hot tubs, and full kitchens.
One&Only Moonlight Basin's inventive restaurants ensure you never need to leave the resort. Begin the day at Wildwood, where a bountiful breakfast buffet is served each morning to fuel outdoor adventures. Come lunchtime, skiers will be transported from the slopes by gondola to The Landing restaurant at the Sky Lodge. Inside a stunning, high-ceilinged space with majestic mountain views, the menu eschews boring ski lodge fare and instead features refined and flavorful plates, such as rabbit calzones, lobster salad, farro risotto, and wagyu New York strip. Only open for dinner is Akira Back, a Japanese-Korean restaurant helmed by the eponymous celebrity chef. And don't miss a visit to Moon Shack, a log-cabin bar renowned for its creative libations. "Located out in the woods and only accessible via (heated, luxury) ATVs, the most incredible thing about the Shack is the smell: Of the old wood cabin that was shipped in from Idaho alongside the scent of rosemary being torched for a craft cocktail," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer.
Winter and summer adventures at One&Only Moonlight Basin
Big Sky Resort is one of the country's largest ski resorts, and One&Only Moonlight Basin guests have its vast and varied terrain at their fingertips. Venture to the resort's Sky Lodge, where you can rent and store ski and snowboarding equipment before being shuttled away in the luxe One&Only-branded gondola to Big Sky's Madison Base. From here, you can access Big Sky's 5,850 acres of skiable terrain, ranging from beginner cruisers to expert-only triple black diamond slopes from the summit of Lone Mountain itself. To access these challenging runs, take the Lone Peak Tram, which offers a scenic ride to one of the highest skiable peaks in the country. However, even if you aren't able to ski down these intense slopes, skiers can still visit Lone Peak's Titanic Deck, perched at an elevation of over 11,000 feet, which boasts panoramic vistas of the surrounding landscape.
During the summer months, plenty of outdoor adventures abound in Moonlight Basin. From the resort, there are 15 miles of hiking trails weaving through the pristine forests and leading to sparkling lakes, as well as nearby fly-fishing and horseback riding. Guests also have access to tee times at the Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole Reserve at Moonlight Basin golf course, nestled within mountain peaks. The resort is about an hour and 25-minute drive from the West Entrance of Yellowstone National Park, a 2.2 million-acre protected wilderness that beckons with its numerous geysers and hot springs, wealth of wildlife, historic lodges, expansive plains, and cascading waterfalls.
After a packed day of activity, enjoy a soak in One&Only Moonlight Basin's heated outdoor pool or visit the One&Only spa. The soothing sanctuary offers a full menu of pampering treatments, as well as a stunning, glass-enclosed indoor pooland alfresco Japanese-inspired onsen.