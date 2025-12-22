Montana's Newly-Opened Modern Mountain Resort Has Chic Cabins And Direct Ski Access

Voted as Expedia's America's top travel destination for 2026, Big Sky, Montana, is in the spotlight for its incredible skiing, natural beauty, and easy access to Yellowstone National Park. And with the recent opening of One&Only Moonlight Basin, there is all the more reason to venture to this magnificent mountain destination. The new five-star resort is tucked into the exclusive 8,100-acre reserve of Moonlight Basin in the shadow of Lone Mountain, the nearly 11,200-foot-tall peak that dominates the Big Sky skyline. As one of Islands' 2025 most anticipated hotel openings across the globe, One&Only Moonlight Basin has ushered in a fresh dose of modern glamour to Big Sky so you can ski and adventure in style.

Set amidst a canopy of pine trees, the resort's sleek architectural design was engineered to maximize views of majestic Lone Mountain. The accommodations range from spacious rooms and suites to private cabins and multi-bedroom residences. Guests can savor some of Big Sky's most elevated dining at the resort's multiple restaurants and indulge in spa treatments at the 17,000-square-foot spa. Outside, Montana's celebrated landscape begs to be explored. During the winter months, when Big Sky receives an average of 400 inches of snowfall, One&Only's private gondola connects guests to Big Sky Resort's nearly 5,900 acres of skiable terrain. Come summertime, guests can head out on excursions like hiking, biking, horseback riding, and fishing in the surrounding wilderness.

While One&Only Moonlight Basin immerses guests in Big Sky's unspoiled nature, it is also very easy to access. The resort is an 80-minute drive from Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. One&Only Moonlight Basin is open year-round, with ski season running between late November and early April and summer adventures from June to September.