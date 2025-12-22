Sandwiched Between LA And San Diego Is California's Underrated Community With Trails And Wineries

Hidden gems can be hard to find in Southern California. The lower half of the Golden State is flush with high-profile escapes, from dreamy desert destinations like breathtaking Palm Springs to quintessential coastal enclaves like the "American Riviera" town of Santa Barbara. But sandwiched between LA and San Diego lies a picturesque, underrated community filled with hiking, hot springs, and a trio of sophisticated wineries. Welcome to Warner Springs, a serene town rich in history and panoramic views that's nestled at the foot of Hot Springs Mountain, the highest point in San Diego County.

If you're a fan of golden age Hollywood films, Warner Springs might look familiar. It was frequently used as a film site for movies and commercials. Big stars like the Western actor John Wayne were drawn to luxurious stays at Warner Springs Ranch Resort, a sprawling getaway built in the 1920s that's currently closed for renovations (per SOHO San Diego). The resort grounds absorbed the old Warner Ranch, which was built in the mid-1800s by trader and cattle rancher John Trumbull Warner on land long inhabited by indigenous Americans. Warner Ranch doubled as the singular trading post between New Mexico and Los Angeles, and was instrumental in helping settlers traveling along the Southern Emigrant Trail.

To deep dive into Warner Springs' storied history, visit the museum at the Warner-Carillo Ranch House. Known as the Butterfield Stage Stop, it was California's first overland transcontinental stage connection and operated up until the Civil War.