Sandwiched Between LA And San Diego Is California's Underrated Community With Trails And Wineries
Hidden gems can be hard to find in Southern California. The lower half of the Golden State is flush with high-profile escapes, from dreamy desert destinations like breathtaking Palm Springs to quintessential coastal enclaves like the "American Riviera" town of Santa Barbara. But sandwiched between LA and San Diego lies a picturesque, underrated community filled with hiking, hot springs, and a trio of sophisticated wineries. Welcome to Warner Springs, a serene town rich in history and panoramic views that's nestled at the foot of Hot Springs Mountain, the highest point in San Diego County.
If you're a fan of golden age Hollywood films, Warner Springs might look familiar. It was frequently used as a film site for movies and commercials. Big stars like the Western actor John Wayne were drawn to luxurious stays at Warner Springs Ranch Resort, a sprawling getaway built in the 1920s that's currently closed for renovations (per SOHO San Diego). The resort grounds absorbed the old Warner Ranch, which was built in the mid-1800s by trader and cattle rancher John Trumbull Warner on land long inhabited by indigenous Americans. Warner Ranch doubled as the singular trading post between New Mexico and Los Angeles, and was instrumental in helping settlers traveling along the Southern Emigrant Trail.
To deep dive into Warner Springs' storied history, visit the museum at the Warner-Carillo Ranch House. Known as the Butterfield Stage Stop, it was California's first overland transcontinental stage connection and operated up until the Civil War.
Hiking and hot springs in Warner Springs
Warner Springs sits along the famous Pacific Crest Trail, a scenic 2,650-mile trail that runs through California, Oregon and Washington. The town is teeming with outstanding hiking, and you can find some of its best treks listed on the hiking website AllTrails. The most popular hike AllTrailers recommend is the Eagle Rock hike via the Pacific Crest Trail, which boasts over 5,300 glowing reviews. Set aside 2.5 to three hours for this moderate, 6-mile trek across grassy fields dappled with soaring oak trees. You'll spy awesome views of Hot Springs Mountain and mingle with grazing cattle. At the summit, a mystifying rock formation in the shape of an eagle — hence, Eagle Rock — awaits.
Scaling Hot Springs Mountain, which is located on the Los Coyotes Reservation, is another unmissable adventure. At just over 6,500 feet high, it's San Diego's highest point, and so rewards hikers with incredible views. The hike journeys through the lush, underrated treasure of the Cleveland National Forest and culminates in a towering peak that's home to an old fire tower. This challenging, 10.5-mile hike takes between four to six hours to complete, but online reviews rave that it's oh-so worth it. Gushes one hiker on Yelp: "The views are gorgeous at the top!!!! I'm an avid hiker and was disappointed in myself that I had not yet done this Awesome Hike until today."
Unfortunately, the town's famous mineral hot springs are located inside Warner Springs Ranch Resort, which is currently closed. But less than an hour's drive away lies Agua Caliente County Park, home to three geothermally-heated natural pools.
Sip and stay at Warner Springs' lovely wineries
If you're road-tripping through California wine country, be sure to pop a cork at one — or all! — of Warner Springs' three wineries. Emerald Creek Winery sits on 750 acres at an elevation of 2,400 feet on the granite-heavy soil of Palomar Mountain. Oenophiles can explore the expansive, hillside vineyards and wine production area before enjoying the fruits of the winery's labors inside the large tasting room. For a special experience, you can book an overnight stay on the grounds of this bucolic vineyard in a two-bedroom guesthouse that the winery rents.
Sierra Roble Winery and Vineyards is a certified-organic vineyard and winery proudly turning out boutique wines. This pet-friendly property encourages guests to sip and picnic on their patio, which offers lovely nature views from its perch on Palomar Mountain. For a unique stay on the property, take advantage of Sierra Roble's partnership with Harvest Hosts, a group of distilleries, wineries, and breweries that host camping on site. Visitors can park their RV in the shadow of the vineyard and spend a magical evening sipping wine under the stars.
Hawk Watch Winery doesn't host overnight guests, but don't let that deter you from stopping by their impressive hillside vineyards. Tastings here showcase five of the winery's offerings, with some vintages dating back to 2003. To reach these wineries and discover all Warner Springs has to offer, it's roughly a 1.5 hour drive from San Diego International Airport. Alternatively, the drive is about two hours from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, and 2.5 hours from Los Angeles International Airport.