5 Under-The-Radar Coffee Shops Hidden Around Los Angeles

These days, a lot of coffee shops look the same. Stark white walls, industrial wood furniture, understated decor, and cursive script neon signs illuminated with some generic caffeine-related quote are common trappings of the modern-day coffee shop. If the minimalistic atmosphere just isn't for you, and if you prefer cozy cafes with mismatched mugs, floral color palettes, and serious Central Perk vibes, then you'll feel right at home at Priscilla's.

Hidden in plain sight on a busy corner in Burbank, across from the famous Bob's Big Boy on Riverside Drive, Priscilla's is a true neighborhood gem tucked into the heart of the Valley. Situated in a red brick facade lined with cute sidewalk tables and lush shrubbery, its charm is palpable even from the outside. On the inside, every inch feels like a quirky coffee shop from the 1990s –- which makes sense since the 1970s-era café moved into its current digs in 1993. It seems that not much has changed since then, from the fairytale cottagecore murals to the millennial menu prices. In fact, a 12-ounce latte and a bagel with cream cheese at Priscilla's will cost you less than a 12 ounce latte alone at the Alfred outpost down the street.

Not only is Priscilla's easy on the wallet, it's an easy spot to settle in for the day. As someone who has spent many hours writing articles there, I can attest that the tables are perpetually occupied with faithful locals. It's the kind of place where old friends meet to catch up, students retreat for marathon study sessions, and budding filmmakers gather to share ideas and brood over cappuccinos. If you're looking for a coffee shop with great character, delicious brews, and a homey neighborhood atmosphere, Priscilla's is your place.