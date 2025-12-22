Between Chicago And Cedar Rapids Is An Underrated Lake Escape For Peaceful Hiking, Camping, And Fishing

There's more to discover in Illinois besides Chicago — although the Windy City was voted the best big city in the country by Condé Nast Traveler readers. Head to the northwestern part of the Prairie State, near the Quad Cities on the Illinois-Iowa state border, and you'll find some of Illinois' most underrated state parks. Morrison-Rockwood State Park, which covers 1,164 acres, is perfect for a relaxing lakeside getaway.

Morrison-Rockwood State Park is located between Chicago and Cedar Rapids, about an hour from the lively riverside city (and one of America's most affordable retirement destinations) of Davenport. It was established in 1971 and is sure to thrill outdoor lovers with its recreational opportunities like hiking and fishing; if you want to make it an overnight adventure, check into a campsite. The park is centered around Lake Carlton, a beautiful lake created by a 38-foot-high dam. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife around the park — besides some 150 species of birds, you might also see deer, foxes, pheasants, groundhogs, and more.