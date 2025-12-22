Between Chicago And Cedar Rapids Is An Underrated Lake Escape For Peaceful Hiking, Camping, And Fishing
There's more to discover in Illinois besides Chicago — although the Windy City was voted the best big city in the country by Condé Nast Traveler readers. Head to the northwestern part of the Prairie State, near the Quad Cities on the Illinois-Iowa state border, and you'll find some of Illinois' most underrated state parks. Morrison-Rockwood State Park, which covers 1,164 acres, is perfect for a relaxing lakeside getaway.
Morrison-Rockwood State Park is located between Chicago and Cedar Rapids, about an hour from the lively riverside city (and one of America's most affordable retirement destinations) of Davenport. It was established in 1971 and is sure to thrill outdoor lovers with its recreational opportunities like hiking and fishing; if you want to make it an overnight adventure, check into a campsite. The park is centered around Lake Carlton, a beautiful lake created by a 38-foot-high dam. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife around the park — besides some 150 species of birds, you might also see deer, foxes, pheasants, groundhogs, and more.
What to do at Morrison-Rockwood State Park
One of the most popular things to do at Morrison-Rockwood State Park is hit the hiking trail. Head out on the 3.5-mile nature trail — be sure to visit in spring to see the gorgeous wildflowers in bloom. AllTrails users report this is a peaceful route, and great if you're seeking solitude. There are also 14 miles of equestrian trails in the state park, including a watering well for horses. The horse trails do overlap with the hiking trail, and several hikers recommended keeping an eye out for horse droppings on the trail, per AllTrails.
Anglers will love a visit to Morrison-Rockwood. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Lake Carlton is one of the best fishing spots in Illinois. There is 2.9 miles of shoreline, and a concrete boat ramp provides access to the lake. Fish for largemouth bass, rock bass, walleye, and crappie, among others. Relax at Lakeview picnic area, which has a pavilion with a fireplace, as well as a stunning view overlooking the lake. In winter, go ice skating or ice fishing on the lake, and enjoy 14 miles of trails for cross-country skiing around the park.
Planning your visit to northwestern Illinois
If you want to sleep out under the stars, Morrison-Rockwood State Park offers camping, with 59 reservable campsites out of a total of 92 sites, with the campground located north of the lake. Campsites are equipped with a picnic table, grill, and electricity, and the campground features an outbuilding with shower and flushable toilets, which is open seasonally, from May 1 to October 31. Several TripAdvisor reviewers noted the spots are secluded and offer privacy, thanks to the surrounding woods. Reviewers on The Dyrt highlighted the super-clean bathrooms. Illinois residents camping mid-week (from Monday to Thursday) are eligible for a discount.
Morrison-Rockwood State Park is a 15-minute drive north of the town of Morrison in northwestern Illinois. It's about a 1-hour drive to Quad Cities International Airport, which is the nearest major airport. However, Chicago O'Hare, the most well-connected airport in the country, is just over a 2-hour drive — you'll find far more flight connections there. Carry on your adventures around northwestern Illinois with a visit to the scenic Castle Rock State Park or go rock climbing at Mississippi Palisades State Park.