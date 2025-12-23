Escape Richmond Crowds At Virginia's Secluded Island With Sandy Shores And Serene Adventure
Richmond is known for its historic neighborhoods and cobblestone streets, but did you know it has a private island you can visit? The curious little island makes it easy for weekend warriors to escape the 9 to 5 grind. Sharp's Island is an oasis on the James River where you can enjoy a radical sabbatical from your everyday routine. Visitors can stay overnight in a rustic cabin or their own tents. You will have to take a kayak or boat to the island, but that's part of the charm.
While Richmond is a gorgeous city to visit, as with any busy metropolis, there's no doubt it can get a bit overwhelming. Some folks opt to visit Agecroft Hall, the majestic Tudor estate on the James River, or spend their time in the suburban shopping haven of Short Pump in lieu of crowded Richmond. However, you can trade it all for some family-friendly fun at Sharp's Island instead. The island is privately owned (by 10 families) and available for rent by anyone who wants to enjoy a secluded oasis for the day.
According to the island's listing on Hipcamp, there are no showers, running toilets, or Wi-Fi, so you'll have to bathe in the river and use the private composting toilet provided for guests. However, those are small inconveniences to suffer in exchange for the freedom and serenity you will feel on a private island in the river, all to yourself. There are still comfortable amenities you can enjoy, especially if you are staying in the cabin, such as a fire pit and outdoor kitchen.
Enjoy wild adventures on the James River
Sharp's Island is approximately an acre of land on the beautiful James River. A good portion of the shoreline is sandy beaches (mostly downstream), but there are rockier portions as well, so bringing along a solid pair of water shoes might be a good idea. The island offers hidden spots to fish, swim, or float on a raft, as well as places for barbecues and campfires. You'll still be able to see the high-rise buildings along the Richmond skyline from the island, but you will be completely surrounded by nature, feeling miles away from the crowded chaos.
This aquatic playground is an excellent spot for birdwatching and wildlife viewing as well. You can sometimes see beavers and geese along the riverbanks as you hike along the shore or drift along in a canoe. There is an open-air cabin available for guests, with a barbecue and a free library housed in an old newspaper dispenser. The campsite is quaint, with picnic tables and places to spread out.
A lot of the island is still wild, pristine wilderness, with an overgrowth of shrubbery in places, but some paths have been cleared by the owners. There is a cool metal sculpture on the island, created by one of the local artists, Keith Ramsey, of a working man fishing on the river (via ABC News). The island is a great place to escape to for a quiet getaway, whether you're lounging around a campfire, celebrating a family reunion, or camping under the stars.