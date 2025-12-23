Escape Richmond Crowds At Virginia's Secluded Island With Sandy Shores And Serene Adventure

Richmond is known for its historic neighborhoods and cobblestone streets, but did you know it has a private island you can visit? The curious little island makes it easy for weekend warriors to escape the 9 to 5 grind. Sharp's Island is an oasis on the James River where you can enjoy a radical sabbatical from your everyday routine. Visitors can stay overnight in a rustic cabin or their own tents. You will have to take a kayak or boat to the island, but that's part of the charm.

While Richmond is a gorgeous city to visit, as with any busy metropolis, there's no doubt it can get a bit overwhelming. Some folks opt to visit Agecroft Hall, the majestic Tudor estate on the James River, or spend their time in the suburban shopping haven of Short Pump in lieu of crowded Richmond. However, you can trade it all for some family-friendly fun at Sharp's Island instead. The island is privately owned (by 10 families) and available for rent by anyone who wants to enjoy a secluded oasis for the day.

According to the island's listing on Hipcamp, there are no showers, running toilets, or Wi-Fi, so you'll have to bathe in the river and use the private composting toilet provided for guests. However, those are small inconveniences to suffer in exchange for the freedom and serenity you will feel on a private island in the river, all to yourself. There are still comfortable amenities you can enjoy, especially if you are staying in the cabin, such as a fire pit and outdoor kitchen.