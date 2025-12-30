Overlooking The Mediterranean Is A Coastal Gem Defined By Sandy Beaches And Authentic French Charm

Some people reduce a trip to France to nothing more than luxurious hotels in Paris with Eiffel Tower views. While that's pretty much non-negotiable for first-time visitors, seasoned travelers should expand their itineraries to include the underrated Mediterranean island, Corsica, with sandy beaches and stunning blue waters. One of the most beautiful coastal towns here is Calvi, situated on the northwest shore. Oozing timeless elegance and stealth wealth, this is where the ultra-rich come to escape the spotlight — and if anyone deserves that same lifestyle, it's you. There's plenty of accommodation to choose from (no matter your budget), lunches and dinners are paired with gorgeous vistas, and its historic sites remind you that this paradise has been hiding in plain sight for a long time.

Many powers have fought over taking control of Calvi, with its foundations tracing back to the Neolithic times. Its name, however, comes from the Latin word "Calvus," which translates into "bald" — in this context, it refers to the rocky promontory on which the Citadel of Calvi was constructed. It's also said that this is where Christopher Columbus was born, with a plaque marking the remnants of his home. Even if history wasn't your cup of tea, this charming town will draw you in with its azure beaches.

A gem this sparkling requires a bit of a journey to reach, most likely with two layovers. Flights from New York and Los Angeles will have you landing in Paris, Nice, or Marseille before you arrive in Calvi. Coming from European cities like Milan, Vienna, and Munich is much easier thanks to direct flights. As for lodging, enjoy a waterfront stay at Hotel Il Tramonto, Hotel Revellata, or Hotel Sole Mare. Or, savor the opulence at La Villa Calvi, Hotel La Caravelle, or Hotel Cesario.