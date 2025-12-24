The Genius Reason You Should Always Carry A Pack Of Kool-Aid Skiing Or Snowboarding

Coyne suggests putting the Kool-Aid in an empty spice container to make scattering easy. For maximum visibility, use red-, orange-, or pink-colored flavors. Emergency dye markers can also alert rescuers to your location when you're in snow or water, and while these products make it possible to write a phrase such as "SOS" or "Help," they're much more expensive than a packet of Kool-Aid. Orion Dye Markers are about $25 for a pack of two on Amazon at the time of writing, while a single Kool-Aid packet is less than $1.

There are other ways to signal for help, too. If you get into a skiing or snowboarding accident, the Snow Institute advises making a ski cross (two skis placed upright in the snow to make an X shape) about 20 steps away from the site to alert others. You could also place a snowboard on its side with the bindings facing down to signal danger. These signals are internationally recognized, so even if you're on a ski holiday to hit the world-class slopes in the cozy Japanese village of Niseko United, everyone nearby should be able to understand the signs. Once the site is secure, you can assess the first-aid needed for the emergency, which is why it's essential to have a life-saving disaster kit, which you can easily stock at Dollar Tree.