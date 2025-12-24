The Genius Reason You Should Always Carry A Pack Of Kool-Aid Skiing Or Snowboarding
Whether you're skiing or snowboarding, it's important to know how to stay safe. That's especially true if you're tackling difficult slopes, like the affordable, scenic, and challenging Mount Bohemia in Michigan. Some of the most common causes of injury are challenging terrain and unpredictable conditions, which may leave you stranded in the snow. In addition to wearing safety gear like a helmet and goggles and checking your equipment to make sure everything works properly, it's important to be prepared for emergency situations before skiing. This includes bringing enough water, a first aid kit, and even Kool-Aid packets.
Thomas Coyne, a professional survival instructor, suggests that skiers and snowboarders slip a packet of Kool-Aid into their gear. In an Instagram video posted in November 2025, Coyne demonstrates how scattering red Kool-Aid on white snow can act as an easy emergency signal. "It only takes a teaspoon or two, and you can mark a very large area very quickly." In the video, Coyne explains that he learned this tip from the U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center.
Kool-Aid works as an emergency signal in the snow
Coyne suggests putting the Kool-Aid in an empty spice container to make scattering easy. For maximum visibility, use red-, orange-, or pink-colored flavors. Emergency dye markers can also alert rescuers to your location when you're in snow or water, and while these products make it possible to write a phrase such as "SOS" or "Help," they're much more expensive than a packet of Kool-Aid. Orion Dye Markers are about $25 for a pack of two on Amazon at the time of writing, while a single Kool-Aid packet is less than $1.
There are other ways to signal for help, too. If you get into a skiing or snowboarding accident, the Snow Institute advises making a ski cross (two skis placed upright in the snow to make an X shape) about 20 steps away from the site to alert others. You could also place a snowboard on its side with the bindings facing down to signal danger. These signals are internationally recognized, so even if you're on a ski holiday to hit the world-class slopes in the cozy Japanese village of Niseko United, everyone nearby should be able to understand the signs. Once the site is secure, you can assess the first-aid needed for the emergency, which is why it's essential to have a life-saving disaster kit, which you can easily stock at Dollar Tree.