This Top-Rated Nashville Cafe Is A Charming Location With Low-Key Vibes And Top-Notch Roasts

Crema Coffee Roasters has a few missions when it comes to its roasts: Produce zero waste, source transparently, and partner with quality suppliers across all elements of the coffee production. In an interview for La Marzocco, co-founder Rachel Lehman said, "We want to take the mystery out of what we do behind the counter and share that with people in a kind and fun way." As such, you'll find that the cafe offers not only a menu of standard coffee drinks (espresso, cappuccinos, and lattes to boot) but also a rotating selection of specialty "by the cup" roasts, brewed to order.

As an example, one of the single-origin coffees Crema has offered came from a natural mutation from one of its Costa Rican partners, Fresh Cup reported. The beans had a unique papaya flavor, and Crema bought all of them, a true one-of-a-kind offering. The coffee shop prices these single-origin coffees from around the world differently, depending on their quality and scarcity. You can also buy a bag of roasted coffee beans (at your chosen grind level) directly from the shop, all of which are a light to medium roast. A Reddit user recommended the Tres Banderas beans, a full-bodied blend from Brazil, Peru, and Ethiopia: "Locally, Crema's Tres Banderas is hard to beat for espresso in my experience."

If you're just planning to come in for a cup, the cafe serves a few unique offerings on its "specialty drinks" menu, which change seasonally, served with creative toppings and garnishes. Stay in to do some work with the Nashville skyline as your backdrop, or take a cup to go on a tour of Downtown Nashville's artsiest destinations.