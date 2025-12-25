San Antonio's Laid-Back Texas Suburb Is An Oak-Shaded Haven With Friendly Parks And Golf
San Antonio, Texas, is notable for being the home of the largest Mexican market in the U.S. and the highest dining experience in Texas, along with being home to the most amount of free things to do in America, to name just a few of the city's highlights. But there are also quieter gems mixed in with these striking city landmarks that are well worth acknowledging in and around the metropolis, particularly for prospective residents eyeing up different neighborhoods to consider calling home. One prime example is the relaxed, welcoming, and verdant San Antonio suburb of Timberwood Park.
As its name suggests, this serene enclave was once blanketed in forest. In the mid-19th century, the Gerfers family bought the land that's now Timberwood Park, turning it into a sheep and cattle ranch. Today, the area still offers a compelling slice of lush nature, wildlife, friendly neighbors, and country living, all while being delightfully convenient to the city, clocking in at less than half an hour away from the scenic San Antonio River Walk. Timberwood Park is also only approximately 20 minutes by car from San Antonio International Airport, making it straightforwardly accessible for travelers, as well as for residents eager to live in proximity to a major transit link. For anyone looking for peace and quiet and a bit more green space but is unwilling to sacrifice easy access to vibrant San Antonio, one might say that this easygoing suburb contains the best of both worlds.
Enjoy the great outdoors in Timberwood Park's park spaces
A major perk of living in this laid-back, verdant haven is its ample parkland and friendly communal green space. Timberwood Park's many amenities for residents include a 30-acre park, which features a fishing lake spanning seven acres. Denizens can also enjoy the walking and running paths around the neighborhood, as well as a swimming pool, multiple playgrounds, a barbecue area, and a picnic area. There are also tennis and volleyball courts in the park, which truly has something for everyone.
As Timberwood Park homeowner Michelle Bryant says about this charming suburb and its outdoor offerings, "Not to brag, but it's got a pool, trails and a vibe that makes you forget you're just minutes from a Costco." So no matter how you like to spend your time in the great outdoors — whether it's ambling along a park path or playing sports in the sunshine or simply picnicking under the plentiful oak trees with friends and family — this welcoming neighborhood provides the perfect peaceful and delightful setting to do it in.
Make a tee time in Timberwood Park
You don't need to be a pro like Tiger Woods to enjoy a few hours on the golf course, and Timberwood Park's six-hole course helps to make golf even more accessible and fun. At one-third the length of a standard 18-hole golf course, this is a perfect abbreviated option both for beginners curious about trying out the sport in a non-intimidating way and avid golfers looking to squeeze in a quick practice session without committing to a several-hour game. But if you are looking for a full-length golf course, Canyon Springs Golf Club is conveniently situated right near Timberwood Park's southern border.
Canyon Springs is tucked away in San Antonio's Hill Country. When it first opened in 1998, this Thomas Walker-designed course was crowned "America's Best New Public Golf Course" by Golf Digest and Golf Magazine. Today, it remains a stunning and engaging course to play. Golfers have the opportunity to spot a variety of wildlife along the course, including wild deer and even longhorn steer, as well as take in the sight of historic structures and a cemetery. Before your round, warm up with a few minutes on the on-site driving range, putting green, or chipping practice area. And once you're done, you won't want to skip out on a meal or refreshing beverage — with a view of the course — at the Canyon Springs Bar & Grill, located in the clubhouse.