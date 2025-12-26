The World's 5 Countries With The Mildest Climates Year-Round
With the impact of climate change and more frequent extreme weather events, finding a vacation destination with a truly mild climate year-round is increasingly difficult. For instance, the prolonged smoky season across much of Thailand takes the otherwise paradisiacal land of smiles out of the running. However, there are a few nations blessed with favorable temperatures, clear skies, and sunshine frequently enough to call their climates genuinely mild.
You'll notice that many of the countries on this list hug the Mediterranean Sea or cluster around the world's other four Mediterranean climate regions (California, the Western Cape of South Africa, areas in and around Australia, and Central Chile). However, our methodology extends beyond geography, looking at factors such as the average number of sunny days, temperature, air quality, and overall comfort.
It's important to note that weather patterns can range greatly from one end of a country to the other. For this reason, we can't include the U.S., even though San Diego and Honolulu are two of the cities with the mildest climates in the world. This also means our ranking generally favors smaller countries. Travelers should also be aware that even though many countries around the Mediterranean generally experience favorable weather, temperatures are rising 20% faster than in other places in the world, according to a report from the United Nations Environment Programme. Before heading to the airport, always check the current weather conditions for the most up-to-date information.
Greece
Since the Minoans first inhabited Crete in 2200 B.C., people have taken advantage of the forgiving climate and fertile lands along the Mediterranean Sea. Today, year-round summer-like weather attracts over 36 million tourists annually, according to projections announced by Nikos Koyumtsis, Vice President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce (via Tornos News). Cities such as Athens average over 300 sunny days per year, while you should skip crowded Mykonos for Kos, with its just as gorgeous golden beaches.
Here, you'll find the ideal weather for exploring over 6,000 islands or discovering archeological marvels like the Acropolis of Athens or the Temple of Apollo at Delphi. In the Greek islands, summer temperatures hover comfortably between the 70s and 80s Fahrenheit, while winter sees temperatures between 50 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit. On the mainland, with the exception of Northern Greece, you don't have to worry about freezing weather, even in December or January.
However, the great weather is hardly a secret. And, June to August attracts huge crowds, especially in top tourist destinations like Santorini. To enjoy a bit of paradise without the crush, plan your trip during the shoulder season months: May or September to October. Although the sea may be on the chilly side, it's worth it to avoid high-season prices and experience the country with fewer tourists.
Portugal
Occupying a slice of land between Spain and the wild Atlantic Ocean, Portugal attracts visitors and those seeking a new life from all over the world. The Portugal News reported that the expat population increased by 33.6% in 2023, bringing the total foreign resident population to over 1 million people. While numerous factors make Portugal a good place to live, the climate is a main attraction for many expats. One resident summed up his choice on Reddit: "The locals are friendly, the weather is perfect. The food is excellent."
Like its larger neighbor, Greece, Portugal basks in 300 days of sunshine per year, and winter rarely sees a day drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Beach towns along the Algarve (the sunniest region) welcome visitors with warm, sunny days between the end of March and September. Although July can get a little too hot, the long summers offer opportunities for sunbathing on golden sand beaches, exploring the famed Benagil Sea Cave, and feasting on seafood in Portimão.
As one of the warmest winter destinations in Europe, Portugal should top the list of your Christmas travel spots. The crowds depart the beaches, and visitors can expect a few rainy days in the digital nomad hotspot of Lisbon. Now is the time to take advantage of coastal hikes such as the Fisherman's Trail between Alentejo and the Algarve or rack up your step count in Lisbon or Porto.
South Africa
Spread over 471,445 square miles, it should come as no surprise that South Africa offers diverse weather conditions depending on the province. Jutting out at the far southern end of the African continent, South Africa, without a doubt, deserves a spot among the countries with the best climates. Cities like Johannesburg consistently rank globally for their mild climate (per Yahoo!), while popular opinion on Reddit favors East London's excellent weather.
However, you can't simply throw a dart at the map and expect any place in South Africa to have comfy weather at all times. For instance, Kruger National Park experiences temperatures around 90 degrees Fahrenheit during part of the humid rainy season (October through March). At the same time, idyllic summer weather abounds in Cape Town and the rugged Western Cape.
Thanks to South Africa's location in the Southern Hemisphere, all of the seasons are flipped. Situated at the southernmost tip of Africa, Cape Town enjoys Mediterranean weather year-round, including during winter in the Northern Hemisphere. It should be at the very top of your December travel bucket list. Although the peak windy days between November and February often surprise unprepared visitors.
Spain
Spain often tops lists of countries with the best weather thanks to its location along the Mediterranean Sea and the inclusion of the Canary Islands. Technically an autonomous region, the Canary Islands lie around 870 miles from mainland Spain, in the Atlantic Ocean. They've long been praised for their fine weather. German naturalist Alexander von Humboldt noted the particular mildness of the climate in his travel narratives hundreds of years ago, while contemporary travel agencies refer to the archipelago as the "Islands of Eternal Spring."
Although Spain's climate is mild in the sense that it's one of the top three sunniest countries in Europe, the summers are hotter than they used to be. During the summer of 2025, EuroNews reported the average national temperature was 75.4 degrees Fahrenheit, with some cities like Jerez de la Frontera recording temperatures over 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether Spain's climate can truly be called mild is something travelers will have to figure out in the context of rising temperatures.
However, when Northern Europe is freezing cold, Málaga and other destinations along the Costa del Sol welcome visitors with temperatures between 55 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit and shores shaded by clouds. Dine al fresco by the ocean or take a seasonal tapas tasting tour without breaking a sweat.
New Zealand
Famed for its spectacular natural beauty, New Zealand is a top contender for some of the mildest weather in the world. Like South Africa, its location in the Southern Hemisphere means the seasons are switched. Due to the country's thin shape, the weather changes rapidly, but many parts enjoy over 2,000 hours of sunlight per year. Additionally, temperatures rarely get too hot or cold, ranging on average between 53 and 57 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the air quality is excellent. In 2024, the country's average AQI was 24, according to IQAir, whereas many places in neighboring Southeast Asia recorded some of the worst air pollution in the world.
Cities along the coast, such as Auckland, are known for their comfortable summers with warm rain (December to February) and winters that don't drop below freezing. Float silently through the Waitomo Glowworm Caves set aglow by a constellation of bioluminescent grubs, or dine overlooking the waterfront at Viaduct Harbour.
While snow dusts the South Island in winter (June to August), the weather in the Bay of Islands is comfortable all year long. Made up of 144 islands, these sparkling waters are located on the North Island, in a region nicknamed the "Winterless North." Even during the colder months, the water hovers around 60 degrees Fahrenheit, making it warm enough for a swim.
Methodology
For the sake of our ranking, we defined "mild climate" as having sunny weather, non-smoggy skies, and temperatures that are comfortable for daily life. We also looked at how often extreme weather and temperatures occur, and sought out countries with many mild weather destinations.
Meteorological data from the United Nations Statistics Division is widely used to rank the sunniest countries by hours of sunshine. However, it only takes into account data collected between 1961 and 1990. For a more comprehensive and up-to-date picture, we also looked at data provided by Weather Spark, tourism authorities, and other state agencies, and first-hand accounts from travel and expat lifestyle experts, including Adventurous Kate and My Queenstown Diary.
We regard "mild climates" as an evolving term, worthy of further analysis. For this reason, we studied research by the United Nations Environment Programme and regional news sources to get a better idea of the climate conditions in each country.