The World's 5 Countries With The Mildest Climates Year-Round

With the impact of climate change and more frequent extreme weather events, finding a vacation destination with a truly mild climate year-round is increasingly difficult. For instance, the prolonged smoky season across much of Thailand takes the otherwise paradisiacal land of smiles out of the running. However, there are a few nations blessed with favorable temperatures, clear skies, and sunshine frequently enough to call their climates genuinely mild.

You'll notice that many of the countries on this list hug the Mediterranean Sea or cluster around the world's other four Mediterranean climate regions (California, the Western Cape of South Africa, areas in and around Australia, and Central Chile). However, our methodology extends beyond geography, looking at factors such as the average number of sunny days, temperature, air quality, and overall comfort.

It's important to note that weather patterns can range greatly from one end of a country to the other. For this reason, we can't include the U.S., even though San Diego and Honolulu are two of the cities with the mildest climates in the world. This also means our ranking generally favors smaller countries. Travelers should also be aware that even though many countries around the Mediterranean generally experience favorable weather, temperatures are rising 20% faster than in other places in the world, according to a report from the United Nations Environment Programme. Before heading to the airport, always check the current weather conditions for the most up-to-date information.