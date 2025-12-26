What It Means When A Winter Resort Has A 'Bluebird Day' (And Why Your Definition Is Probably Wrong)
If you've visited a winter resort (like one of these romantic getaways for cold weather lovers or these resorts out west that are some of the first to open for the season), you might have heard the phrase "bluebird day" used to refer to a beautiful, sunny day with clear skies. Merriam-Webster defines the phrase as "a day marked by cloudless blue skies." However, this definition isn't complete — at least, not when talking about skiing and snowboarding.
In this context, a "bluebird day" refers to a day marked by cloudless blue skies after a heavy snowfall. In a blog post, ski resort Taos Ski Valley (located in Taos, New Mexico, which attracts outdoor enthusiasts all year long) defines the phrase as "a morning after a storm when the sun is shining bright without a cloud in the sky, and the world around you is covered in a fresh coat of fluffy snow from the night before," adding that for skiers, it feels like "waking up with the giddy excitement of a child on Christmas morning knowing that today is going to be an extraordinary day on the slopes."
Why you shouldn't call any cloudless day a 'bluebird day'
If you call a cloudless day a "bluebird day" when there wasn't any snowfall the day before, some skiers and snowboarders might get heated. One Redditor writes that only "jerries" (slang for someone who is clueless about skiing) use the phrase wrong. Another adds, "It's only the last 20 years or so some ignorant skiers use it to describe a cloudless day." They explained that the latter definition is used by boaters and anglers and is viewed negatively, since some fish are less likely to bite when the sun's out. "For skiers it describes a specific condition and indicates happiness. If it's just sunny just call it a sunny day," the commenter wrote.
The discussion is just as heated in public Facebook groups for skiers, where one person asked, "Are we just calling all blue sky days bluebird days now?" Frustrated respondents blamed ski resort marketing and newbie skiers for the confusion around the meaning, saying that they see it as overused. "Not to sound cranky, but if I never hear/see 'bluebird' or 'freshies' again, it'll be too soon," writes one Facebook user.