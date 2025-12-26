What It Means When A Winter Resort Has A 'Bluebird Day' (And Why Your Definition Is Probably Wrong)

If you've visited a winter resort (like one of these romantic getaways for cold weather lovers or these resorts out west that are some of the first to open for the season), you might have heard the phrase "bluebird day" used to refer to a beautiful, sunny day with clear skies. Merriam-Webster defines the phrase as "a day marked by cloudless blue skies." However, this definition isn't complete — at least, not when talking about skiing and snowboarding.

In this context, a "bluebird day" refers to a day marked by cloudless blue skies after a heavy snowfall. In a blog post, ski resort Taos Ski Valley (located in Taos, New Mexico, which attracts outdoor enthusiasts all year long) defines the phrase as "a morning after a storm when the sun is shining bright without a cloud in the sky, and the world around you is covered in a fresh coat of fluffy snow from the night before," adding that for skiers, it feels like "waking up with the giddy excitement of a child on Christmas morning knowing that today is going to be an extraordinary day on the slopes."