Texas' Walkable San Antonio Neighborhood Offers Easy Access To Dining, Vintage Shops, And Nightlife
San Antonio offers more free things to do than most cities in America. The downtown area alone harbors many of the best attractions in Texas, from the historic Alamo to the winding San Antonio River Walk. Needless to say, this part of the Lone Star State has no problem drawing in the crowds. But just across Interstate 35, directly north of the bustling downtown district, lies another lively and walkable pocket of the city called Tobin Hill. According to Walk Score, it's the second most walkable neighborhood in San Antonio, boasting a "walk score" of 78.
Tobin Hill only spans about 700 acres. Because it's quite dense, a slew of delicious dining options and shops are clustered throughout the area, including in San Antonio's historic Pearl District. A few cool vintage boutiques and a buzzing nightlife scene can also be found on the walkable St. Mary's Strip, a major entertainment corridor in Tobin Hill. The neighborhood also straddles an equally picturesque portion of the River Walk's 15-mile stretch, so there's plenty of scenic strolls to be had.
Tobin Hill is also very close to some of the best San Antonio River Walk hotels that guests rave about, including the InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk and the Mokara Hotel & Spa, both of which are less than 2 miles away. If you want to stay within Tobin Hill, the Hotel Emma is another top-rated pick. The 5-star property sits in the heart of the Pearl District, about 10 minutes south of the San Antonio International Airport (SAT). One Yelp review reads: "I wanted upscale. No pretentiousness. And to be extremely relaxed. Got all of that plus a lot more!"
Best eats and shops around Tobin Hill
The walkable Pearl District sits right along the northern end of the River Walk. The popular social hub is a pretty great place to start your tour of Tobin Hill, especially if you're hungry. The list of top-rated restaurants in the area is too long to name here, but some local favorites include Brasserie Mon Chou Chou for flavorful French fare, Boiler House at Pearl for Texas staples, and Supper for farm-to-table eats, all of which are just a short stroll away from the Hotel Emma.
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, which boasts a prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction, is also steps away. It's a great pick if you're in the mood for Southern-inspired cuisine and craft brews. "Southerleigh Brewery & Restaurant at the Pearl is a standout destination for craft beer lovers and food enthusiasts alike. Housed in the historic Pearl Brewhouse, the space is both stunning and inviting, seamlessly blending industrial charm with Southern hospitality," a Tripadvisor review reads.
Peruse some of the vintage boutiques and thrift shops that line Tobin Hill's streets, too. Secondhand fashion finds await at The Vaulti on St. Mary's Street, which a past shopper on Yelp said has a "large selection of used street wear for affordable value." Inside, you'll also find The Garden Clothing Exchange, where you can buy, sell, and trade your gently used garments.
Experience Tobin Hill after dark
Tobin Hill is just as fun when the sun goes down. From cocktail lounges and casual pubs to swanky bars with live music, the nightlife scene in this San Antonio neighborhood is the epitome of cool. Inside Hotel Emma, The Sternewirth serves cocktails, wine, and craft beer in a club-like setting inspired by the building's industrial past. The Park Bar is also steps away in the Bottling Food Hall and has cocktails, craft beers, and wine on tap.
If classic honky tonk is more your vibe, venture on over to the rowdy bar at The Lonesome Rose off the St. Mary's Strip, which usually offers live music on Fridays and Saturdays. "A super cool bar with an excellent ambience where we saw one of the best concerts of our lives. The staff is friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was excellent, the prices moderate — definitely worth a visit!" a Tripadvisor review reads.
Don't let the name deter you – Little Death just up the road is just as lively, too. It lives up to its reputation as a social wine bar, known for its extensive selection and great customer service. One past patron wrote in a Google review that the trendy bar has a "massive selection of wine spanning wall to wall," adding that it's a "unique place and wonderful gathering spot for friend groups and young people." Cheers to that.