﻿﻿Texas' Walkable San Antonio Neighborhood Offers Easy Access To Dining, Vintage Shops, And Nightlife

San Antonio offers more free things to do than most cities in America. The downtown area alone harbors many of the best attractions in Texas, from the historic Alamo to the winding San Antonio River Walk. Needless to say, this part of the Lone Star State has no problem drawing in the crowds. But just across Interstate 35, directly north of the bustling downtown district, lies another lively and walkable pocket of the city called Tobin Hill. According to Walk Score, it's the second most walkable neighborhood in San Antonio, boasting a "walk score" of 78.

Tobin Hill only spans about 700 acres. Because it's quite dense, a slew of delicious dining options and shops are clustered throughout the area, including in San Antonio's historic Pearl District. A few cool vintage boutiques and a buzzing nightlife scene can also be found on the walkable St. Mary's Strip, a major entertainment corridor in Tobin Hill. The neighborhood also straddles an equally picturesque portion of the River Walk's 15-mile stretch, so there's plenty of scenic strolls to be had.

Tobin Hill is also very close to some of the best San Antonio River Walk hotels that guests rave about, including the InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk and the Mokara Hotel & Spa, both of which are less than 2 miles away. If you want to stay within Tobin Hill, the Hotel Emma is another top-rated pick. The 5-star property sits in the heart of the Pearl District, about 10 minutes south of the San Antonio International Airport (SAT). One Yelp review reads: "I wanted upscale. No pretentiousness. And to be extremely relaxed. Got all of that plus a lot more!"