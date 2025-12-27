The Nebraska-Iowa Border Boasts A Scenic City With Outdoor Recreation And Small-Town Charm
One day, you're in the small town of Elk Horn with Danish culture, and the next, you're hitting the road to cruise on the Western Skies Scenic Byway. As you drive past Harlan, Portsmouth, and Logan, you eventually end up in a quaint city nestled along the Nebraska-Iowa border. Missouri Valley marks the terminus of the byway — or the beginning, depending on where you start. This scenic destination is so much more than a pitstop on a road trip. With a rich history, outdoor adventures, and a charm that's uniquely its own, this Harrison County city manages to captivate anyone who stumbles upon it.
Before it got its current name, Missouri Valley once went by "Old St. John's." Founded in 1871, it began developing when the Chicago and North Western Railway introduced new routes through the area. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, the city saw dozens of freight and passenger trains per day. At the height of its growth in 1910, President Teddy Roosevelt paid a visit and even gave a speech from a railcar. Up until the 1990s, Missouri Valley's railroad industry flourished steadily. Nowadays, you can learn about its impact at the Watson Steam Train and Depot, which gives you a chance to step back into a simpler era.
Missouri Valley is located 30 minutes from Omaha, Nebraska's largest city, with indie eats and quirky art — Eppley Airfield (OMA) is the closest major airport to the city. Coming from Des Moines, you'll arrive within two hours. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are even farther, about three hours and 45 minutes away. Regarding where to stay, you can book a room at hotels like Travelodge and Super 8 by Wyndham or Americas Best Value Inn. Hillside Cottages also offers a comfortable stay, complete with a terrace and garden.
Explore the great outdoors of Missouri Valley
You'll find ample outdoor spaces for recreation in Missouri Valley, with DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge being one of the biggest draws of the area. Comprising 8,365 acres of prairie grasslands, wetlands, and bottomland forests, this refuge is a birdwatching hotspot. Follow the 0.9-mile Desoto Visitor Center Trail to see some of the creatures that call this place their home — bald eagles, pheasants, red-headed woodpeckers, and bobwhite quails can be seen throughout the area. The refuge attracts migrating waterfowl between October and December. Some people like coming here during the deer and turkey hunting season. While you're there, swing by the visitor center to marvel at around 250,000 relics recovered from the Steamboat Bertrand ruins.
The Old Town Conservation Area is another place where you can breathe in the fresh air. Covering 341 acres of grassy hills, bur oaks, and picturesque views, this spot lets you relish in the peace and quiet sans crowds. Enjoy the verdant space all to yourself while trekking the Old Town Conservation Area Loop. The 3.4-mile trail is an easy hike, taking around two hours to complete — don't forget to admire the Missouri Valley panoramas as you reach the top.
For camping, hiking, and fishing opportunities, make your way to Wilson Island State Recreation Area. Spanning 544 acres of cottonwoods, wetland, and rolling hills, this is where Meriwether Lewis and William Clark rested before they continued their expedition to the country's west. With 44 campsites available, this outdoor haven is full of wildlife such as deer, snow geese, and bald eagles. There's a 3.4-mile loop trail that exposes you to the local vegetation and the riverfront. While some launch their kayaks or canoes into the Missouri River, others set their rod to catch blue catfish.
Visit the attractions that make Missouri Valley so charming
There's so much more to Missouri Valley besides its natural landscapes. Head to the Harrison County Historical Village and Welcome Center for a quick history lesson. Featuring a 19th-century schoolhouse, log cabin, blacksmith store, and a gift shop, the welcome center teaches visitors about the Loess Hills National Scenic and the Iowa Lincoln Highway National Heritage Byways that traversed through the city. You'll come across the Harrison County Freedom Rock outside, along with easy trails that wind through the prairie.
The Watson Steam Train and Depot boasts 160 models of every Union Pacific engine manufactured. This family-friendly attraction offers train rides and plenty of railroad memorabilia — wintertime tourists can hop aboard the Polar Express. Those who wish to indulge in the aroma of therapeutic flowers will love going to the Loess Hills Lavender Farm, open during the spring and summer months. This sprawling 15-acre farm allows you to pick lavenders, frolic in the fields, and sip on restorative tea. They also have a wide variety of lavender-based products that make wonderful souvenirs — scented soap, bath bombs, herb rubs, candles, lip balm, and more.
One of the coolest places in the city is the Missouri Valley Antique Mall and Classic Cars. This is your one-stop shop for all things vintage, from glassware and furniture to figurines and books. Pop by the classic cars section to check out the 1975 Chevrolet El Camino, 1966 Ford Thunderbird, and 1979 Chevrolet Corvette. If you plan your getaway for July, you can't miss the Harrison County Fair and Parade. Whether you prefer going on rides or watching the Figure 8 Races, this five-day annual event is as action-packed as it gets. What's more, Hitchcock Nature Center, with serene trails and stargazing, is just 15 minutes away.