The Nebraska-Iowa Border Boasts A Scenic City With Outdoor Recreation And Small-Town Charm

One day, you're in the small town of Elk Horn with Danish culture, and the next, you're hitting the road to cruise on the Western Skies Scenic Byway. As you drive past Harlan, Portsmouth, and Logan, you eventually end up in a quaint city nestled along the Nebraska-Iowa border. Missouri Valley marks the terminus of the byway — or the beginning, depending on where you start. This scenic destination is so much more than a pitstop on a road trip. With a rich history, outdoor adventures, and a charm that's uniquely its own, this Harrison County city manages to captivate anyone who stumbles upon it.

Before it got its current name, Missouri Valley once went by "Old St. John's." Founded in 1871, it began developing when the Chicago and North Western Railway introduced new routes through the area. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, the city saw dozens of freight and passenger trains per day. At the height of its growth in 1910, President Teddy Roosevelt paid a visit and even gave a speech from a railcar. Up until the 1990s, Missouri Valley's railroad industry flourished steadily. Nowadays, you can learn about its impact at the Watson Steam Train and Depot, which gives you a chance to step back into a simpler era.

Missouri Valley is located 30 minutes from Omaha, Nebraska's largest city, with indie eats and quirky art — Eppley Airfield (OMA) is the closest major airport to the city. Coming from Des Moines, you'll arrive within two hours. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are even farther, about three hours and 45 minutes away. Regarding where to stay, you can book a room at hotels like Travelodge and Super 8 by Wyndham or Americas Best Value Inn. Hillside Cottages also offers a comfortable stay, complete with a terrace and garden.