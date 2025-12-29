Virginia's Longest Pier Is A Walkable Gem With Fishing And A Beloved Seafood Restaurant

A day by the ocean can be incredibly relaxing. The sound of the waves, the scent of the seashore, and a day spent fishing are good for the soul. If you're searching for the perfect place to do that, you may want to look into a vacation in the town of Norfolk, Virginia. Aside from the fact that this scenic waterfront port town has tons of wonderful activities, it's the home of Ocean View Fishing Pier, the longest fishing pier in the entirety of North America.

Built in 2003 to replace Harrison's Rising Pier after it was destroyed by Hurricane Isabel, this walkable fishing spot is the perfect setting for a day in the salt air. The pier is almost 1,700 feet long, so walking out to the end and back for the spectacular view requires visitors to walk 0.64 miles. If you're getting your steps in for the day, this is the prettiest way to do it. Not only can you try for fish like trout, flounder, and striper, but it's only $11 for adults to fish for the day, with discounted pricing for seniors and military and free fishing for kids under five. You don't even need a fishing license.

The closest major airport to Norfolk's Ocean View Fishing Pier is Richmond International Airport, around 88 miles away in Richmond, Virginia. However, the smaller Norfolk International Airport is just a 9-mile drive from the pier and 15 minutes from downtown. Right in downtown Norfolk itself, you'll find an Amtrak station if you'd rather travel by rail. The city's downtown is walkable, and bike rentals are available if you don't want to bring your car. You can also call for a ride on FRED, a cute, battery-operated "people-mover" that can take you around town, or use the city's light rail, The Tide.