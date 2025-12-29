Virginia's Longest Pier Is A Walkable Gem With Fishing And A Beloved Seafood Restaurant
A day by the ocean can be incredibly relaxing. The sound of the waves, the scent of the seashore, and a day spent fishing are good for the soul. If you're searching for the perfect place to do that, you may want to look into a vacation in the town of Norfolk, Virginia. Aside from the fact that this scenic waterfront port town has tons of wonderful activities, it's the home of Ocean View Fishing Pier, the longest fishing pier in the entirety of North America.
Built in 2003 to replace Harrison's Rising Pier after it was destroyed by Hurricane Isabel, this walkable fishing spot is the perfect setting for a day in the salt air. The pier is almost 1,700 feet long, so walking out to the end and back for the spectacular view requires visitors to walk 0.64 miles. If you're getting your steps in for the day, this is the prettiest way to do it. Not only can you try for fish like trout, flounder, and striper, but it's only $11 for adults to fish for the day, with discounted pricing for seniors and military and free fishing for kids under five. You don't even need a fishing license.
The closest major airport to Norfolk's Ocean View Fishing Pier is Richmond International Airport, around 88 miles away in Richmond, Virginia. However, the smaller Norfolk International Airport is just a 9-mile drive from the pier and 15 minutes from downtown. Right in downtown Norfolk itself, you'll find an Amtrak station if you'd rather travel by rail. The city's downtown is walkable, and bike rentals are available if you don't want to bring your car. You can also call for a ride on FRED, a cute, battery-operated "people-mover" that can take you around town, or use the city's light rail, The Tide.
All about the Ocean View Fishing Pier in Norfolk, Virginia
The Ocean View Fishing Pier is open seasonally, operating from mid-March through late November, so it covers the best months for fishing. The length of the pier means you'll be able to try for different fish, depending on where you're standing, and you're welcome to fish 24/7. You don't even need to pack and carry your fishing equipment, either, as there is a Bait & Tackle shop mid-pier where you can get everything you need; it's open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, weather permitting.
You'll also find a full-service restaurant and bar mid-pier, with seating downstairs and a rooftop deck overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. It's open daily during the fishing season from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On the menu of this beloved spot are dishes like broiled crab cakes with French fries and coleslaw, steamed shrimp, clams, or mussels, NY strip, shrimp and fish tacos, and the catch of the day.
Once you've enjoyed your walking and fishing adventure, you should try to visit the city's maritime discovery center, Nauticus, which allows visitors to step aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. There are interactive exhibits for all ages, including the Nautical Neighborhood Aquarium with fish from the nearby Elizabeth River and the Chesapeake Bay. It's $20 for adults and $16 for kids 3-12. Nauticus is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's about 20 minutes from the pier.
While you're in Norfolk, you should also make sure to stop by Doumar's Barbecue, the vintage spot known for the world's first waffle cone machine. Finally, if you're looking to do some vacationing beyond the Ocean View Fishing Pier in Norfolk, you're right near the walkable city of Portsmouth, with historic sights and lots to do. It's just 3 miles away from Norfolk, so you can plan a packed weekend trip with the two cities in mind.