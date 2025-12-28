California's Idyllic San Francisco Suburb Is A Thriving City With Family-Friendly Fun

San Francisco's charms are legion, from its breathtaking Golden Gate Bridge to its iconic Painted Ladies Victorian houses, even earning the honor of America's coziest city. Its suburbs also are equally appealing, with Pleasanton notching a win for California's cleanest city, and Burlingame known for its many eateries and walkable downtown. Another not-to-be missed suburb is Sunnyvale, once earning the moniker by fintech firm SmartAsset of Happiest City in the United States. When it comes to metrics of ranking a city like personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, Sunnyvale's nearly 160,000 residents seem to think they have it made, with a high percentage of individuals earning six-figure incomes, well-regarded schools, lower crime rates, and weather geared to outdoor pursuits.

They can attribute much of the Silicon Valley town's affluence to the presence of tech firm headquarters for Yahoo, Juniper Networks, and LinkedIn. Indeed, living in Sunnyvale means you will have close proximity to a wealth of job opportunities and travel options. Towns like Cupertino, home to Apple, and Mountain View, headquarters to Google, are just minutes away, and Santa Clara and its most famous resident, NVIDIA, are adjacent to Sunnyvale — great for networking!

Whether it's for business or leisure, residents have access to two of the least crowded airports in America – San Jose Mineta International Airport, a mere nine miles away, and Oakland International Airport, located 37 miles north. Even more flights are at San Francisco International Airport, about 30 minutes away. Commuters also benefit from public transportation connecting Sunnyvale to the region via buses along the Valley Transportation Authority and the Caltrain, which Redditors rate as fairly reliable with occasional delays.