California's Idyllic San Francisco Suburb Is A Thriving City With Family-Friendly Fun
San Francisco's charms are legion, from its breathtaking Golden Gate Bridge to its iconic Painted Ladies Victorian houses, even earning the honor of America's coziest city. Its suburbs also are equally appealing, with Pleasanton notching a win for California's cleanest city, and Burlingame known for its many eateries and walkable downtown. Another not-to-be missed suburb is Sunnyvale, once earning the moniker by fintech firm SmartAsset of Happiest City in the United States. When it comes to metrics of ranking a city like personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, Sunnyvale's nearly 160,000 residents seem to think they have it made, with a high percentage of individuals earning six-figure incomes, well-regarded schools, lower crime rates, and weather geared to outdoor pursuits.
They can attribute much of the Silicon Valley town's affluence to the presence of tech firm headquarters for Yahoo, Juniper Networks, and LinkedIn. Indeed, living in Sunnyvale means you will have close proximity to a wealth of job opportunities and travel options. Towns like Cupertino, home to Apple, and Mountain View, headquarters to Google, are just minutes away, and Santa Clara and its most famous resident, NVIDIA, are adjacent to Sunnyvale — great for networking!
Whether it's for business or leisure, residents have access to two of the least crowded airports in America – San Jose Mineta International Airport, a mere nine miles away, and Oakland International Airport, located 37 miles north. Even more flights are at San Francisco International Airport, about 30 minutes away. Commuters also benefit from public transportation connecting Sunnyvale to the region via buses along the Valley Transportation Authority and the Caltrain, which Redditors rate as fairly reliable with occasional delays.
Sunnyvale's outdoor living
While home prices in Sunnyvale are no bargain, averaging about $2,011,000, you're paying a premium for a sense of safety and better schools. SmartAsset once ranked Sunnyvale as the safest city in the Bay Area, but violent crime is on the rise, up 59% in 10 years, according to KTVU, mirroring nationwide trends. Still, Crime Grade rates Sunnyvale at a B+ for safety compared to 10 neighbors, including Palo Alto and Mountain View. Niche grades Sunnyvale School District with a B, giving some elementary schools and a middle school an A. Kids attend public high school outside of the district.
If you long for a city with mild winters and summers hitting the 70s and 80s, 27 parks spread out over 772 acres, and opportunities for tennis, golf, and biking, Sunnyvale is for you. Sunnyvale's location along the southern end of San Francisco Bay means you won't find beaches here, but views of wetlands and the estuary. Bikers can enjoy a 5-mile roundtrip ride along the John W. Christian Greenbelt beginning at Orchard Gardens Park. Seven Seas Park gets a shoutout from parents for its water features, a pirate ship-themed play structure, and picnic tables surrounded by xylophones and see-saws. Las Palmas Park has a little something for everyone with playgrounds, a pond, room for skateboarding, tennis courts, and a dog park.
Golfers have options in Sunnyvale, too. Average golfers will shine at the forgiving and walkable Sunnyvale Municipal Course, where 18 holes cost $46 to $60, depending on the day, but some gripe about slow play. Others rave about the Sunken Gardens Golf Course, a family-friendly, nine-hole course ideal for novices and young golfers. After a round, fuel up on barbecue grub at the onsite Old Greenwood restaurant.
Dining and gathering in Sunnyvale
Ways to get involved in the community include attending events like speaker nights, book clubs, and holiday teas at the Sunnyvale Heritage Park Museum, where you can also learn more about the city. Once home to the Ohlone tribe, Sunnyvale became an agricultural hub with the arrival of Spanish settlers who planted figs, pears, and grapes. It eventually incorporated in 1912, shifting to its tech focus with the arrival of a military base, the expansion of a foundry, and Lockheed Martin's move to Sunnyvale in 1956.
For more community, head downtown to Historic Murphy Avenue, a charming pedestrian-only thoroughfare under a canopy of trees, to eat and visit the weekly farmer's market. Residents can satisfy their taste buds with myriad cuisines featuring Middle Eastern, Mayan, and Burmese influences. In between checking out the summer concert series, an art & wine festival, tree lightings, and a Halloween pet parade, dine on braised lamb shanks, charbroiled kebabs, and crisp falafel at Dishdash or wagyu empanadas and shrimp tacos at Mayan Kitchen Food. Lychee martinis, tea leaf salad, and garlic chicken noodles are hits at Burma Taste. For adult diversion, enjoy some Guinness and watch sports at Fibbar MaGees or visit Tipsy Putt for indoor cocktails and miniature golf.
If you're not ready to commit to Sunnyvale with a six-figure down payment on a home, you can always test drive the community in an apartment. Cityline Sunnyvale is a new mixed-use development with a Target and Whole Foods Market and more than 1,000 apartment homes in a prime location by Murphy Avenue. With rents ranging from about $4,100 for a one-bedroom to $8,4440 for two-bedroom penthouses, the units offer wood plank-style flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows for a view of life in this thriving city.