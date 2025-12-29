These 5 American States Have More Brutal Blizzards Than Any Others

Winter can look very different depending on where you are in the United States. The Northeast and Midwest are great spots for a real winter wonderland vacation, full of snow and skiing, while snowbirds fleeing cold weather will likely flock to Florida's beaches and other iconic tourist attractions. Whatever type of weather you prefer, this list of the five states with the most brutal blizzards should help inform your winter plans.

Blizzards are becoming more common throughout the U.S., due to climate change. According to National Geographic, warmer winters mean that the atmosphere holds more moisture, making blizzards more likely to occur. In 2024, Policygenius crunched the numbers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to find the states with the most blizzards annually on average for 2020-2021 winter season. The National Weather Service defines a blizzard as "a storm which contains large amounts of snow OR blowing snow, with winds in excess of 35 mph and visibilities of less than 1/4 mile for an extended period of time (at least 3 hours)." While the exact rankings will vary a little from year to year, these states all consistently get more and worse winter storms than most of the rest of the United States. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five U.S. states with the most brutal blizzards.