Tennessee's Underrated College City Is An Affordable And Cultured Destination For Retirees
If you're retired, you'll likely be interested in relocating to somewhere with a relaxed, community vibe with plenty to see and do. What better place for this than a town that is rich in history with a low cost of living? Well, if you're looking for a great spot in Tennessee — one of the best states to retire to in the US, according to research — that checks all these boxes, why not consider Tusculum?
Dating back to the foundation of the oldest college in Tennessee in 1794, Tusculum is a hit with retirees looking for an affordable place to move to with a cost of living that is 28% lower than the national average, according to Payscale. With affordable housing that is 47% lower than the national average, it's a great option for retirees living on a fixed income. Its low crime rates and thriving community at the historic Tusculum University ensure that it's safe and fun for those looking to get out and about, with plenty of free or low-cost theater events, lectures, and musical performances held at the University's center for the arts throughout the year.
College town charm and history in Tusculum, Tennessee
While there's plenty to do at Tusculum University's center for the arts, this isn't the only thing about the campus that makes it worth visiting. As the oldest college in Tennessee, the grounds are brimming with historical buildings and well-preserved architecture, making it a great spot for peaceful walks.
The Doak House Museum is a great attraction, sitting just on the edge of the university's campus. It is a non-profit facility where you can find artifacts from the university, the Doak family, and a range of other educational and religious items, with many dating all the way back to 1794, when the university was established. It also has plenty of great trails nearby that lead to the university grounds, making it another gorgeous spot for enjoying a stroll. For those planning on moving to Tusculum, it's worth taking note that in recent years, the museum has increasingly been used for university and community activities, so be sure to keep an eye out for what's happening here.
What to know before visiting Tusculum, Tennessee
Tusculum sits in northeastern Tennessee, a 1 hour and 15 minute drive from Knoxville, a 1.5 hour drive from McGhee Tyson Airport, and around a 40 minute drive from Johnson City. There's plenty of other great destinations right on their doorstep too, including Greeneville, a funky artsy town with charm, views and fun, which sits around a 10 minute drive away.
Tusculum's convenient location makes it the ideal place to retire to, as the nearby major cities serve as travel hubs for family visits, with plenty of great hotels nearby. Though not home to any of Tennessee's top 10 hotels to stay at with the best restaurants, there's still some excellent choices of accommodation in Knoxville, such as the Hilton Knoxville, or the luxurious Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
If you're looking to stay in Tusculum for just a short while, rather than retire there, then there's a selection of comfortable accommodations in the city itself. Quality Inn Greeneville — Tusculum is a top choice with rooms starting at just $114 per night. The hotel boasts an elegant and welcoming interior, free hot breakfast, Wi-Fi, weekday newspaper, and accessible parking, and even an on-site pool. When planning your stay, be sure to visit between spring and fall for mild weather and plenty of campus events if you're looking to immerse yourself in local culture. During this period, temperatures range between 34-85 degrees Fahrenheit, making it comfortable, and not too hot!