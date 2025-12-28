Tennessee's Underrated College City Is An Affordable And Cultured Destination For Retirees

If you're retired, you'll likely be interested in relocating to somewhere with a relaxed, community vibe with plenty to see and do. What better place for this than a town that is rich in history with a low cost of living? Well, if you're looking for a great spot in Tennessee — one of the best states to retire to in the US, according to research — that checks all these boxes, why not consider Tusculum?

Dating back to the foundation of the oldest college in Tennessee in 1794, Tusculum is a hit with retirees looking for an affordable place to move to with a cost of living that is 28% lower than the national average, according to Payscale. With affordable housing that is 47% lower than the national average, it's a great option for retirees living on a fixed income. Its low crime rates and thriving community at the historic Tusculum University ensure that it's safe and fun for those looking to get out and about, with plenty of free or low-cost theater events, lectures, and musical performances held at the University's center for the arts throughout the year.