This Tiny Tennessee Town Offers Boutique Shops, A State Park, And Charming Downtown Streets

Visitors flock to Tennessee for many reasons. Some go to explore nature, while others go on a mission to seek out some of the Volunteer State's charming small towns. Many people like to have the best of both worlds, though. If you're one that likes small towns with cute downtown shops, but also want to have ways to explore the outdoors, Linden, Tennessee needs to be bumped to the top of your travel wish list. Mayor Wess Ward described the charm of this town best when he said it's "a good town with friendly people and beautiful surroundings," (via Linden Tennessee).

Linden is located between Nashville and Memphis, but don't expect the hustle and bustle you'll find in those cities. The latter may be one of the best destinations to visit in 2026, but those who love finding adorable small towns will appreciate Linden more. Scenic rolling hills combined with friendly locals makes this a tiny Tennessee town worth visiting. The town may have fewer than 1,500 residents, but visitors love coming to stroll along the streets and shop in the local boutiques.

There's also another thing that makes Linden special — it is home to Mousetail Landing State Park. It's located on the Tennessee River, and is a great spot to fish, swim, and hike. This Tripadvisor reviewer described what it's like, saying, "The park is beautiful. You arrive to a field of breathtaking wildflowers. Next, you cross two picturesque streams of water. There are gorgeous old oaks, hickories, and poplars."