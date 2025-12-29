Between Boston And Portland On New England's Coast Is An Unsung Town Full Of Local Eats And Trails
The Hamptons are considered "America's Most Beautiful Village" on Long Island with storybook vibes and a pristine beach, but if driving to Hampton, New Hampshire, is a more accessible journey, don't be let down — you still have a beach to lounge on, lots of new restaurants to check out, and plenty of scenic trails to discover. This unsung town may go unnoticed since it shares its name with a more famous destination, but it doesn't mean you won't experience a similar coastal charm. Prepare yourself to explore the meandering hiking trails that snake through the forests and shore, then reward yourself with a hearty meal that hits the spot.
From your morning fuel and midday meal to dinnertime dishes and sweet treats, Hampton has every kind of eatery to satisfy your cravings. Enjoy the town's scenery with a cup of joe in hand — the coffee shops brew all sorts of coffee and espresso beverages. Warm days are spent by the water, relaxing on the sand at Hampton Beach or North Beach. The cooler months might prevent you from taking a dip in the water, but coastal walks provide views so panoramic you'll be glad you brought your sturdy shoes. You can even lose yourself in the verdant paths and swap the ocean vistas for towering trees.
Driving from Boston to Hampton takes just under 90 minutes — the drive for those coming from Portland, Maine, is about one hour. Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a scenic city on the New England Coast that's one of the best Thanksgiving destinations, is 20 minutes away. You can book a waterfront stay at the Atlantic Breeze Suites, Ashworth by the Sea, or Pelham Resort. Other options near downtown Hampton include Lamie's Inn and Best Western Plus The Inn at Hampton.
Hampton's local eateries serve delicious food
Food is undoubtedly one of life's greatest pleasures, and when dining out in Hampton, New Hampshire, there is no shortage of options. The Mediterranean menu at Tinos Kitchen + Bar speaks to the soul. Its swell oysters, wood-grilled salmon, and calamari come highly recommended. Tinos' other signatures include pan-seared cod, duck cassoulet, slow-braised short rib stew, and lobster curry Vadouvan. Galley Hatch Restaurant is an excellent choice for regional eats like clam chowder, fresh Maine lobster, sea scallops, and fried oysters. Yelp reviews rave about the restaurant's French onion soup and Cajun-style grilled swordfish. For comfort meals in a 17th-century building, make your way to 401 Tavern. The spinach and artichoke dip, French onion au gratin, Thai chicken salad, and baked haddock are top orders.
Savor the ocean's flavors at Poketown, where you can indulge in raw or cooked poke bowls, sushi rolls, and a variety of noodles. One Yelp review says, "If you're looking for an amazing poke bowl made with fresh ingredients and generous portions, look no further." Plus, the dumplings are to die for, and the miso ramen bowl warms you up from the inside. Thai House Restaurant, on the other hand, is perfect for that umami kick. Whether you get the pad Thai, crispy tofu, Thai pancake, or tamarind duck, there's no wrong order.
The Old Salt Restaurant at Lamie's Inn has everyone's New England favorites, from lobster seafood stew to haddock chowder. The bacon-wrapped scallops and escargot are known to be exceptional — make sure to end your meal with an Old Salt mud pie. More mouthwatering meals await at Point Break. The menu features a mix of seafood, salads, sandwiches, and pizzas. Popular items include the smoked mac 'n cheese, Southern swell pulled pork, and breaker burger.
Immerse yourself in New England's natural beauty on Hampton's coastal trails
New England has some of the most remarkable trails in the country — be it in the mountains, forests, or along the coast — and Hampton doesn't fall short when it comes to adventures on foot. The Town Forest is a wonderful place to go hiking and biking on the White's Lane Trail. Stretching for 3.3 miles, this out-and-back path is best trekked from April to October. The hike takes up to 1.5 hours to complete, with the enchanting woods shielding you from the sun's rays. For a shorter walk, follow the White's Lane and Stoner Trail Loop. This quick, 1.9-mile loop is a fantastic way to immerse yourself in nature.
For a leisurely walk in the woods, the Batchelder Farm Loop is an effortless path. Despite being just 0.9 miles long, this trail takes you to a pond, where you can rest and soak in the views — ducks are a common sight. On snow-covered days, this trail turns into a cross-country skiing route. Another easy hike is the Lafayette Road to Depot Road via Seacoast Rail Trail. The out-and-back track spans 3 miles, guiding you to marshes, forests, and riverfront scenery. Be on the lookout for bald eagles in the area.
The Hampton Beach Jetty Walk is perhaps the most beautiful stroll you'll go on. Although not technically a trail (it's only 0.7 miles long), the rocky jetty exposes you to the Atlantic's lapping waves. This is the ideal place to take in the oceanfront before you say goodbye to Hampton. That doesn't mean your vacation has to end soon — only 5.9 miles away is Seabrook, a secret beach escape of quiet, serene dunes and calm waters.