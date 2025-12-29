Between Boston And Portland On New England's Coast Is An Unsung Town Full Of Local Eats And Trails

The Hamptons are considered "America's Most Beautiful Village" on Long Island with storybook vibes and a pristine beach, but if driving to Hampton, New Hampshire, is a more accessible journey, don't be let down — you still have a beach to lounge on, lots of new restaurants to check out, and plenty of scenic trails to discover. This unsung town may go unnoticed since it shares its name with a more famous destination, but it doesn't mean you won't experience a similar coastal charm. Prepare yourself to explore the meandering hiking trails that snake through the forests and shore, then reward yourself with a hearty meal that hits the spot.

From your morning fuel and midday meal to dinnertime dishes and sweet treats, Hampton has every kind of eatery to satisfy your cravings. Enjoy the town's scenery with a cup of joe in hand — the coffee shops brew all sorts of coffee and espresso beverages. Warm days are spent by the water, relaxing on the sand at Hampton Beach or North Beach. The cooler months might prevent you from taking a dip in the water, but coastal walks provide views so panoramic you'll be glad you brought your sturdy shoes. You can even lose yourself in the verdant paths and swap the ocean vistas for towering trees.

Driving from Boston to Hampton takes just under 90 minutes — the drive for those coming from Portland, Maine, is about one hour. Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a scenic city on the New England Coast that's one of the best Thanksgiving destinations, is 20 minutes away. You can book a waterfront stay at the Atlantic Breeze Suites, Ashworth by the Sea, or Pelham Resort. Other options near downtown Hampton include Lamie's Inn and Best Western Plus The Inn at Hampton.