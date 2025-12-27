Breaking One Unspoken Campsite Light Etiquette Rule Will Earn You Side-Eyes From Neighbors

Campgrounds are a real melting pot, a place where people from all walks of life gather together to enjoy nature. And, while images of serene camping setups abound on social media, unless you're staying deep in the wilderness at a lone walk-in site, you'll be sharing space with other people. If you've ever been blinded by a flashlight that must generate at least 3,000 lumens, or tossed and turned all night thanks to your neighbor's ultra-illuminated campsite, you know the importance of light etiquette. The generally-accepted rule of thumb is to keep bright lights off at night unless absolutely necessary. The National Park Service (NPS) doesn't provide any specific rules regarding light usage, but instead urges campers to always be considerate of those around them.

As it instructs, "Consider how your lights affect others who may be trying to sleep or enjoy the darkness a campground can provide. Keep lights shielded and pointing down. You may want to turn it off completely so you can enjoy that beautiful night sky." Once the sun goes down, you should turn on just enough light to cook, get ready for bed, and move about safely. If you need to set up camp after dark, turn your headlights off — your car battery will thank you, too. Keep your flashlight angled down when walking around the campground at night and consider using low-lumen lights, or lanterns with low-lumen settings. For instance, this Duracell 3000 Lumen camping lantern from Costco has an eco-setting that produces just 65 lumens — enough to cast a gentle glow.