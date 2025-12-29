Maryland's Rustic Retreat North Of Baltimore Is A Quiet Village With Outdoor Fun And A State Park

Baltimore locals and regular visitors know the city has its charms. It's one of the most underrated foodie cities in America — right up there with San Antonio and Savannah — with trendy spots like The Wren, a rustic pub with authentic Dublin vibes. While it has a slower pace compared to many other East Coast metropolises, there may still be times when you crave an excursion to escape the hustle and bustle. Fortunately, Maryland is a state of many personalities, and only 33 miles northeast of Baltimore sits the village of Jarrettsville, where you can replace the city's shopping and dining with sunflower fields, a state park, and fun outdoor recreation.

Located in Harford County, Jarrettsville is a true rural town with a close community and an abundance of surrounding natural spoils. The town's population barely makes it past 2,600 people, so you can imagine the gear shift as you leave behind the 560,000-plus people in Baltimore. One of Jarrettsville's biggest draws for day trippers, and a key source of outdoor fun, are the 20-plus acres of sunflower fields. For a small fee of $5 per person (all revenue goes to local people in need), you can stroll through the fields at your leisure, which are spectacular when the sunflowers are in bloom (between June and September). The fields are only open during sunflower season and weekend visitors can also pay a little extra for a tractor ride.

Eden Mill Nature Center is only 20 minutes away and offers family-focused nature immersion experiences. It hosts fun and educational programs, including animal feedings, nature games and hiking for preschoolers, and various arts and crafts. You can also explore around 3 miles of hiking trails through the 118-acre property, some of which are designed for parents with toddlers or strollers.