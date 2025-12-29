One Of Colorado's Most Walkable Towns Is An Affordable Gem With Wildlife-Filled Trails
From the snowy peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the fascinating cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park, an underrated archaeological wonder, Colorado is brimming with adventures. Head to Mount Zirkel to backpack and fish without crowds, or hit the slopes at Eldora to experience one of America's best ski destinations. But if you're looking for both outdoor thrills and cozy, small-town charm, then Lamar is the place to be. Tucked in the state's southeast corner, Lamar is just under three hours by car from Colorado Springs. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Colorado Springs Airport, which offers the most direct access to Lamar via rental car and a scenic highway drive.
Boasting a historic downtown and walkable streets, Lamar packs excitement for every traveler. You don't even have to break the bank on a visit, with Lamar boasting a cost of living that's nearly 30% below the national average. Plus, small businesses have flourished here, offering everything from new clothes to used books at great prices. Quaint accommodations like the Holiday Motel are available if you're extending your stay in town, while public parks offer great places to enjoy the fresh air. Start at Lamar's historic railroad depot at the heart of downtown and let the streets lead you on a walking tour of the local sights.
Meanwhile, outdoorsy travelers can revel in Lamar's natural landscapes. Head out boating or fishing at the nearby John Martin Reservoir State Park, or spend the day along the hiking trails to spot migratory birds like snow geese and sandhill cranes. You don't even need to leave town to find wildlife: Willow Creek Park near downtown Lamar is a great area to watch for woodpeckers and northern cardinals. No matter the activity, Lamar has it all.
Head out to explore Lamar, Colorado
Start your adventures in Lamar at the railroad depot downtown, which doubles as a Colorado Welcome Center. An authentic steam locomotive sits proudly outside, making a fun backdrop for photos. You'll also see a Madonna of the Trails monument, one of only 12 effigies erected across the country to honor women on the frontier. From there, stroll down Main Street to explore the quaint shops and local eateries. Pick up gifts at Home & Season or browse the used book store, then stop for lunch at Las Brisas Restaurant, called "a great little diner" in a Google review.
Next, walk over to Willow Creek Park further down Main Street for a breath of fresh air. Wander the trails through the tree-shaded lawns where birds of prey tend to their nests in the summertime. Stop by in February to watch flocks of snow geese fill the sky in the thousands during the High Plains Snow Goose Festival, taking place over four days and completely free to join.
For a change of pace, take a drive along the historic Santa Fe Trail, popular with traders throughout most of the 19th century. Starting at the railroad depot, drive just a few minutes north to the Big Timbers Museum. Dedicated to the rich heritage of southeast Colorado and the High Plains, spend an afternoon exploring the exhibits packed with historic artifacts. Another great detour along the Santa Fe Trail is Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site, about 40 minutes west of the Big Timber Museum, and not far from La Junta, one of Colorado's best-kept secrets. Though undergoing safety renovations, visitors can still head inside and take guided tours of the reconstructed adobe trading post for a whirlwind journey back through Old West history.
Outdoor adventures and places to eat in Lamar, Colorado
Head out to explore nature at John Martin Reservoir State Park, just 25 minutes by car west of Lamar. Called "a sapphire on the plains," the state park stretches across the John Martin Reservoir, offering a refreshing oasis from the arid Colorado landscape. Birdwatchers should keep an eye out for flocks of doves, cardinals, and burrowing owls. Bring your rods to fish on the shores of the reservoir or launch your boat out on the water to catch walleye, perch, and catfish. Below the dam along the reservoir is Lake Hasty, a small watering hole where a beach is open for swimming and lounging during the summer months. Anglers can also head here to fish for trout and bluegill.
Meanwhile, off-road explorers can strap on their boots or bring mountain bikes to explore the Red Shin Hiking Trail skirting the perimeter of the state park, snaking over 4 miles through prairie grass and picturesque wetlands. Furry friends are also welcome on the trail. Boasting almost 400 bird species, the park invites bird enthusiasts to bring binoculars for birdwatching. Keep an eye out for bald eagles during the winter months, along with endangered species like the piping plover.
Head back to Lamar after a day of exploring to fill up on a scrumptious meal. Boasting close to five stars on Google is Peraza's Tacos (at the time of writing), where you can sit down to the "[b]est Mexican food... in the [e]ast side of the state," according to a previous visitor. If you're craving wontons and lo mein, then Happy Garden just across the street will certainly hit the spot, with a previous reviewer claiming it a "GEM of a place." No matter what you're in the mood for, Lamar doesn't disappoint.