One Of Colorado's Most Walkable Towns Is An Affordable Gem With Wildlife-Filled Trails

From the snowy peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the fascinating cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park, an underrated archaeological wonder, Colorado is brimming with adventures. Head to Mount Zirkel to backpack and fish without crowds, or hit the slopes at Eldora to experience one of America's best ski destinations. But if you're looking for both outdoor thrills and cozy, small-town charm, then Lamar is the place to be. Tucked in the state's southeast corner, Lamar is just under three hours by car from Colorado Springs. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Colorado Springs Airport, which offers the most direct access to Lamar via rental car and a scenic highway drive.

Boasting a historic downtown and walkable streets, Lamar packs excitement for every traveler. You don't even have to break the bank on a visit, with Lamar boasting a cost of living that's nearly 30% below the national average. Plus, small businesses have flourished here, offering everything from new clothes to used books at great prices. Quaint accommodations like the Holiday Motel are available if you're extending your stay in town, while public parks offer great places to enjoy the fresh air. Start at Lamar's historic railroad depot at the heart of downtown and let the streets lead you on a walking tour of the local sights.

Meanwhile, outdoorsy travelers can revel in Lamar's natural landscapes. Head out boating or fishing at the nearby John Martin Reservoir State Park, or spend the day along the hiking trails to spot migratory birds like snow geese and sandhill cranes. You don't even need to leave town to find wildlife: Willow Creek Park near downtown Lamar is a great area to watch for woodpeckers and northern cardinals. No matter the activity, Lamar has it all.