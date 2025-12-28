Florida's Underrated Fort Lauderdale Suburb Has A Walkable Downtown And Tasty Eats
Sunny South Florida is known for its glitzy, thriving Miami nightlife, and art-filled, walkable Fort Lauderdale streets, but if you really want to visit like a local and avoid the crowds, there are unique suburbs that provide a similar charm in a more relaxed way. About a 15-minute drive north of downtown Fort Lauderdale, you'll stumble upon Oakland Park, a lovely 8-square-mile city that boasts a lively and inviting center. While not many places in South Florida have walkable features, this city stands out as one where you can experience various shops, restaurants, and entertainment by foot. In fact, it has earned an 85 out of 100 for walkability, according to Walkscore — a website that tracks a city's geographic accessibility.
This hidden treasure has iconic food and beverage staples that draw a global crowd, like Funky Buddha Brewery, which has nearly 90,000 followers on Instagram. The brewery's presence has helped put Oakland Park on the map and is frequently involved in exciting events around town. During the holidays, the city is illuminated with twinkling lights, and staff members transform the main park into an ice skating rink. Throughout the year, Oakland Park throws celebrations for its Latin community, hosts Oktoberfest, and even welcomes four-legged friends at events held at Barkyard n' Brews — a beer garden that doubles as a dog park.
What it's like to live in Oakland Park
With 42,000 residents in Oakland Park, you can be part of a small town with a bustling, big-city heart. Residents and visitors can participate in Art Walks every third Saturday of the month. No need to zip through town in a car, either. Many take pleasure in visiting the green space at Jaco Pastorius Park, which was named after John Francis Pastorius III, a.k.a. "Jaco." He was an Oakland Park resident who was known as one of "The World's Greatest Bass Players." And, to reflect the city's artistic spirit, you'll find art murals displayed along the walls of buildings located near the park.
Not only can you reduce your carbon footprint in town, but it's also wildly connected to major surrounding cities, like Wilton Manors — the most livable city in the Sunshine State — and Lighthouse Point — a friendly, coastal suburb with less-crowded beaches. While South Florida has become quite an expensive region in the U.S., Oakland Park remains more affordable than most, as their median housing price is close to the national average at $361,000 (via Zillow). So, living here lets you keep a little extra cash in your pocket to have a night out on the town and try a few dining options.
Oakland Park's food and beverage scene
With countrywide recognized brands like Funky Buddha, Oakland Park might be considered tiny, but its gastronomy scene is mighty. From mom and pop cafés, like Bluegreen Cafe Yard, to local bakeries, like Rendez-Vous Bakery, customers are not only rating these places 4.5 stars on Google reviews, but they are also loyal patrons keeping the doors open. As a Florida native who has been to Bluegreen Cafe Yard a couple of times for Saturday breakfast, I can attest to the wait times firsthand.
Oakland Park isn't just sprinkled with brick-and-mortar restaurants, its foodie scene offers a fully immersive experience you don't usually encounter daily. Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale, formerly known as Lips, is a drag show production combined with a tasty meal. It's a great place to host special occasions, like birthdays or bachelorette parties, and much more. Additionally, you can visit Spain without the passport (or plane ticket) at Eatapas, which has live flamenco along with a mouthwatering Spanish cuisine, such as paella and croquetas. In Oakland Park, you can enjoy Sunday brunch, sip a craft beer while exploring a community event, and cap the day with dinner and a show. It's a city where living is delicious, vibrant, and wanderable.