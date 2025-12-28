Florida's Underrated Fort Lauderdale Suburb Has A Walkable Downtown And Tasty Eats

Sunny South Florida is known for its glitzy, thriving Miami nightlife, and art-filled, walkable Fort Lauderdale streets, but if you really want to visit like a local and avoid the crowds, there are unique suburbs that provide a similar charm in a more relaxed way. About a 15-minute drive north of downtown Fort Lauderdale, you'll stumble upon Oakland Park, a lovely 8-square-mile city that boasts a lively and inviting center. While not many places in South Florida have walkable features, this city stands out as one where you can experience various shops, restaurants, and entertainment by foot. In fact, it has earned an 85 out of 100 for walkability, according to Walkscore — a website that tracks a city's geographic accessibility.

This hidden treasure has iconic food and beverage staples that draw a global crowd, like Funky Buddha Brewery, which has nearly 90,000 followers on Instagram. The brewery's presence has helped put Oakland Park on the map and is frequently involved in exciting events around town. During the holidays, the city is illuminated with twinkling lights, and staff members transform the main park into an ice skating rink. Throughout the year, Oakland Park throws celebrations for its Latin community, hosts Oktoberfest, and even welcomes four-legged friends at events held at Barkyard n' Brews — a beer garden that doubles as a dog park.