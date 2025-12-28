Tucked In The Blue Ridge Mountain Foothills Is Virginia's Rural Retreat With Orchards, Wine, And Tasty Eats
A trip to Virginia can offer anything from coastal towns to ultimate outdoor adventures in the Blue Ridge Mountains. There's always something exciting to do, regardless of the region. If you're looking to visit Central Virginia, you'll find historic sites, acclaimed resorts, eight state parks, and tons of wineries and vineyards. Looking for something more chill and casual? Set your sights on North Garden, Virginia. The community is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and is less than 30 minutes from the lively college town of Charlottesville. A visit to North Garden means taking a tour of vineyards, enjoying delicious local fare, and soaking in that small-town charm and rural vibes.
No mention of Central Virginia would be complete without talking about the wineries and vineyards that dot the region. Virginia itself is home to over 300 wineries, with wine trails, like the Monticello Wine Trail, blending award-winning wines with centuries of history. As part of the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA), Charlottesville and Albemarle County are home to over 40 wineries. The area has also been called the birthplace of American wine, so don't miss out on the vineyards while you're visiting North Garden. The community also boasts more than wines; you'll find orchards, cideries, distilleries, and a thriving dining scene to go with the fantastic drinks.
Visit the vineyards in North Garden
Start your day with a visit to Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards. The minute you set foot in the place, you'll feel the immersion into all things wine. Pippin Hill is an all-in-one destination that features a vineyard, garden, farm, and kitchen. Their tasting room is open from Tuesday to Sunday, with reservations recommended for indoor seating. Take their estate tour and tasting, do a stint at their cooking school, or try your hand at their wine school experience. You can also do a wine flight, with one review saying that they loved the flight samples so much that they each bought a bottle home.
Head south to your next wine stop at Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery. They are the only certified-organic vineyard and winery in the state, and one of three on the East Coast. Their sprawling grounds, picnic tables, and covered porch make it all a relaxing vibe with greenery all around. Their tasting rooms are open from Friday to Sunday, with no reservations needed. You are welcome to bring your leashed dogs and kids, and they're even open to outside food and non-alcoholic drinks, as long as you clean up after yourself. One Yelp review says, "If you only go to one winery on Route 29 make it Loving Cup!" On the other side of North Garden, don't leave Wisdom Oak Winery off the itinerary. They have two locations for their farms, with the Wisdom Oak spot covering 6 acres with indoor seating, picnic, and hillside areas.
Where to eat and where to stay
Fuel up for your trip with a visit to the local spots in North Garden. According to Visit Charlottesville, Dr. Ho's Humble Pie is one of the must-try hidden gems in the area and is worth the drive if you're coming from Charlottesville. The pizza place is a spot that's been the local choice since the 90s, delivering on quality, homemade pizzas, and hand-tossed dough. A pro tip from one of the Yelp reviews says to take a pizza to-go and have it as your fuel food throughout your winery trip. One of the recommended pizza choices is the Bellissima, which is filled with ham, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, and aged Parmesan. If you're craving for something other than wine, go for an apple cider at Albemarle Ciderworks and Vintage Virginia Apples. The orchard and cidery combo is a good base for a relaxing afternoon, with the occasional live music playing at the venue. Don't miss out on the other wine destinations in the county, like Barboursville Vineyards, an underrated vineyard boasting scenic views.
For accommodations, there is a special inn right beside Pippin Hill that you can stay for the night. Crossroads Inn has its roots in 1820 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a Virginia Historic Landmark. Take a step back in time and choose between a suite at the main house or book the Pippin Cottage for you and the family. Each room tells a story and is named after prominent figures in the inn's history.