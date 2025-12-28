Tucked In The Blue Ridge Mountain Foothills Is Virginia's Rural Retreat With Orchards, Wine, And Tasty Eats

A trip to Virginia can offer anything from coastal towns to ultimate outdoor adventures in the Blue Ridge Mountains. There's always something exciting to do, regardless of the region. If you're looking to visit Central Virginia, you'll find historic sites, acclaimed resorts, eight state parks, and tons of wineries and vineyards. Looking for something more chill and casual? Set your sights on North Garden, Virginia. The community is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and is less than 30 minutes from the lively college town of Charlottesville. A visit to North Garden means taking a tour of vineyards, enjoying delicious local fare, and soaking in that small-town charm and rural vibes.

No mention of Central Virginia would be complete without talking about the wineries and vineyards that dot the region. Virginia itself is home to over 300 wineries, with wine trails, like the Monticello Wine Trail, blending award-winning wines with centuries of history. As part of the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA), Charlottesville and Albemarle County are home to over 40 wineries. The area has also been called the birthplace of American wine, so don't miss out on the vineyards while you're visiting North Garden. The community also boasts more than wines; you'll find orchards, cideries, distilleries, and a thriving dining scene to go with the fantastic drinks.