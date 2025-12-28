The 5 Best RV Resorts In Florida, According To Reviews
"Florida is the world's favorite place to visit," says Governor Ron DeSantis. For Americans, Florida is practically bursting at the seams with resorts, hotels, and luxury accommodations. However, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to stay in your favorite Florida hotspot, especially if you're traveling via RV. The Sunshine State is full of incredible campgrounds, including a coastal paradise that is one of the few options with direct beach access.
What if you want the cost savings of staying at an RV park or campground but still want resort-style amenities and activities? That's where an RV resort comes in. Overall, Florida has more than 1,250 campgrounds and 145,000 sites throughout the state, but not all of them qualify as an "RV resort." Typically, these spots include more than just the bare necessities, including fun add-ons like pools, mini golf, game rooms, and more.
With so many choices from the panhandle to the Keys, it was challenging to narrow our list down to the top five. However, we paid close attention to both average ratings and the number of reviews. For example, some spots had a 4.8 or 4.9 star rating, but only a few dozen reviews. So, we picked ones with above a 4.5-star rating and at least a few hundred reviews, if possible. Finally, we wanted to provide a mix of locales throughout Florida, so you have options when planning your next RV vacation. Let's pack up the motorhome and hit the road!
Splash! RV Resort - Milton
When looking for resort cities in Florida, the name Milton might not immediately come to mind. However, it's one of Florida's oldest cities and a panhandle paradise called the "canoe capital." It's also home to our first stop, Splash! RV Resort. The resort itself is on the outskirts of town, meaning there's plenty of space to stretch your legs and explore the surrounding area. Splash has an average 4.7-star rating with over 1,200 reviews on Google, making it one of the most-reviewed RV resorts on this list. According to visitors, the resort is very clean, well-maintained, and a lot of fun for the whole family, thanks to the abundance of amenities and activities available. One reviewer even noted that the resort has concierge trash pickup.
What can you expect when staying at Splash RV Resort? First, there's a lazy river and multiple heated pools. There are even a few slides to ramp up the fun and make the experience more exciting. There's also a hot tub and adults-only pools if you need a break from the kids. Beyond swimming, there's a pickleball court, half-court basketball, a mini golf course, an arcade, and an amphitheater for live events and shows.
Best of all, you don't have to leave Splash RV Resort if you don't want to. The resort has a camp store with essentials, as well as food options, including pizza, burgers, sandwiches, and even a full breakfast and dessert menu. For the adults, there's a tiki bar with a variety of cocktail options, as well as a biergarten. Finally, if you're interested in staying at Splash but don't have an RV, you can rent a fully furnished cottage or covered wagon, if you're looking for something a bit more whimsical.
Pensacola Beach RV Resort - Pensacola Beach
One of the main perks of staying at a Florida RV resort is that you can be right next to the water, giving you the luxury of a beachside vacation at a more affordable price. When it comes to the panhandle, Pensacola Beach is one of the Florida beach towns that could pass for the Caribbean, thanks to its blue waters and tropical climate. Here, you can stay at Pensacola Beach RV Resort. This particular spot overlooks the Santa Rosa Sound, but the Gulf is just across the highway. This RV resort has a 4.6-star average rating with over 900 reviews on Google.
Many reviewers enjoyed that Pensacola Beach RV Resort is right on the water, meaning you can park your RV and get a view of the Sound. Simply post a couple of folding chairs, and you're practically on the beach without leaving your parking pad! Since the resort owns part of the beach, it offers easy access to the water, as well as chairs and umbrellas for guests to use. There's also a Tiki Bar on the sand, so you can grab a cocktail or two as you watch the waves. Better yet, the resort has a live camera feed of Pensacola Beach so you can see what the weather is like before arriving.
As far as amenities, this locale isn't as comprehensive as other RV resorts, but there is a heated pool, deck chairs, a clubhouse, and two playgrounds for the little ones. Plus, it's centrally located, meaning you can walk to different restaurants and bars nearby — another perk highlighted by many reviewers. Finally, if you don't have an RV, you can rent a trailer onsite or stay in a furnished Tiki Room.
Santa Fe Palms RV Resort - Gainesville
Although a beachside vacation is always fun in Florida, the Sunshine State has many fantastic cities that don't border the Gulf or the Atlantic. Case in point is the state's best college city, which thrives with youthful vibes and a diverse culinary scene, Gainesville. Located just under two hours north of Orlando, we have our next stop, the Santa Fe Palms RV Resort, named Gainesville's first RV resort. It has an average 4.7-star rating with over 230 reviews on Google. Many reviewers appreciate the resort's proximity to the University of Florida, as many of them stay here when visiting family members attending UF.
It's not just the resort's location that makes it a worthwhile stop, especially if you're traveling through the Sunshine State. Other reviews highlight the overall cleanliness, as well as the helpful and friendly staff. One visitor had an issue with hooking up water to their RV, and the team at Santa Fe Palms helped fix it almost immediately. The resort even offers RV washing services so you can keep your motorhome looking its best while you explore the city or just lounge by the heated pool.
The resort is also surrounded by nature, giving it a secluded, exclusive atmosphere that helps you really feel like you're getting away from it all. Plus, the resort is gated, so you and your RV feel safe and secure during your stay. Unlike other RV resorts on this list, Santa Fe Palms only rents parking sites, so you must have a motorhome or trailer to book a spot here.
Key Lime Bay RV Resort - Tampa
While Orlando gets most of the attention as a vibrant, tourist-friendly city, Tampa is just as accommodating and gorgeous, especially because you can explore both Tampa Bay and the Gulf, depending on your mood. Nestled at the upper portion of Tampa Bay, next to the aptly named Upper Tampa Bay Park, is our next spot, Key Lime Bay RV Resort. This resort is also one of the highest-rated options on our list, with an average of 4.8 stars and over 280 reviews on Google.
According to many reviewers, Key Lime Bay feels like a slice of paradise, thanks to its lush surroundings and upscale accommodations. The resort is surrounded by water on three sides, with a small pond in the center. You can even rent a waterside RV pad if you want to be as close to nature as possible. Best of all, if you stay on the western side of the resort, you can watch the sunset from your RV.
Although being surrounded by nature is a central highlight of Key Lime Bay RV Resort, the site also has a pool, a hot tub, showers, and a clubhouse with essentials. Many reviewers shared that the owners, Joe and Amber, are super friendly and accommodating, adding a personal touch to the overall experience. Finally, while Key Lime Bay may seem like it's tucked into a remote locale, it's central to much of Tampa Bay, including the Busch Gardens theme park, which is just half an hour away from the resort.
Jolly Roger Resort - Marathon
If you've ever been to Florida, driving through the Keys is a mesmerizing experience that is unique compared to most other parts of the state. There's water on both sides, and you're driving from one island to the next, making it feel like you're in another world. Our final spot is the Jolly Roger RV Resort in the city of Marathon, located at the midway point between Key West and Key Largo and the mainland. The Jolly Roger also has an average 4.6-star rating with over 1,000 reviews on Google, illustrating how popular it is as an RV destination.
Like Pensacola Beach, one of the highlights of Jolly Roger is that it's right on the water, meaning it has its own dock, boat ramp, and slips you can rent if you're towing a boat with your RV. It also means you can walk out to the beach and relax on the sand. Although the beach doesn't feed directly into the water (there's a sea wall instead), you still get the tropical vibes, especially when visiting the onsite tiki bar. There's also a section where you can swim and snorkel if you want to watch the local sea life from underneath the waves. Alternatively, you can swim in the heated pool and just catch some rays.
The Jolly Roger RV Resort is also relatively large, sitting on 11 acres with over 160 RV sites. While most of them are in the center of the resort, you can reserve spots next to the sea wall if you want to watch the water from the comfort of your motorhome. Reviews state that the resort is clean, well-maintained, upgraded regularly, and has excellent customer service.
Methodology
When researching the best RV resorts in Florida, we looked for options that offered unique scenery or amenities to help differentiate them from other resorts, along with high ratings and numerous positive reviews. For example, Key Lime Bay feels very secluded being surrounded by water, making it feel different from something like Santa Fe Palms. Also, as mentioned previously, we made sure each location fit the description of a "resort" for it to qualify.
Finally, because Florida has such a diverse landscape, we chose resorts throughout the state, not just in hotspots like Orlando or Tampa. This way, no matter where you choose to take your RV in the Sunshine State, you should be relatively close to one of the resorts on this list.