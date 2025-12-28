The 5 Best RV Resorts In Florida, According To Reviews

"Florida is the world's favorite place to visit," says Governor Ron DeSantis. For Americans, Florida is practically bursting at the seams with resorts, hotels, and luxury accommodations. However, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to stay in your favorite Florida hotspot, especially if you're traveling via RV. The Sunshine State is full of incredible campgrounds, including a coastal paradise that is one of the few options with direct beach access.

What if you want the cost savings of staying at an RV park or campground but still want resort-style amenities and activities? That's where an RV resort comes in. Overall, Florida has more than 1,250 campgrounds and 145,000 sites throughout the state, but not all of them qualify as an "RV resort." Typically, these spots include more than just the bare necessities, including fun add-ons like pools, mini golf, game rooms, and more.

With so many choices from the panhandle to the Keys, it was challenging to narrow our list down to the top five. However, we paid close attention to both average ratings and the number of reviews. For example, some spots had a 4.8 or 4.9 star rating, but only a few dozen reviews. So, we picked ones with above a 4.5-star rating and at least a few hundred reviews, if possible. Finally, we wanted to provide a mix of locales throughout Florida, so you have options when planning your next RV vacation. Let's pack up the motorhome and hit the road!