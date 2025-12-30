Arizona's Uncrowded Sedona Trail Is A Breathtaking Hike To The Highest Mountain Peak In The Area
In a city that's known for its numerous hiking trails and vortexes that make it the world's most mindful escape, it's hard to imagine that any one single trail in Sedona, Arizona, would really stand out. After all, they're all so good, right? Well, yes, but also, no. After all, there is one that stands taller than the rest, and that's the Wilson Mountain Trail that takes you nearly 4.5 miles up to the highest peak of Sedona.
This difficult 8.7-mile out-and-back trail is not for the faint of heart, as it's a 2,828-foot uphill climb to the top of Wilson Mountain, where you might actually lose your mind from the panoramic views of Sedona (plus Oak Creek Canyon, Munds Mountain, and all the red rocks your heart could dream of). It's this difficulty that makes it one of Sedona's uncrowded trails, ideal for anyone looking for more silence and solitude on one of Sedona's most breathtaking mountain trails with panoramic views.
There are two overlooks at the flat plateau top of Mount Wilson: Sedona and Sterling Canyon. For those who want an extra challenge, continue to the Sterling Canyon overlook to enjoy a view that stretches as far as Flagstaff and the San Francisco Peaks. Note that this will add an extra 3 miles total to make this a nearly 12-mile hike. It's totally worth it, though, as the view alone will make you glad you did it.
What to expect on the Wilson Mountain Trail
There are two trailheads that reach Wilson Mountain: the North and the South. The North trailhead is the steeper, shadier, and less crowded option, and is just a 40-minute drive from Sedona, while the South is just over 15 minutes from Sedona. The trails do converge a few miles in to reach the top of the summit.
The parking lot at the South trailhead is small and can fill up, so consider getting there early. It's located just near Midgley Bridge and its picnic area, where you can enjoy epic views at the mouth of Oak Creek Canyon. At this time, there's a $5 parking fee that you can pay at a kiosk on-site or online beforehand. Note that those with the America the Beautiful pass don't need to pay this fee.
You'll want to start early anyway, since there's limited shade on the trail. Don't forget your water either (bring more than you think you need). The ascent to the top of Mount Wilson is made up of switchbacks that climb the mountain along a rocky path, so make sure to wear good shoes and bring hiking poles if you'd like extra balance. Considering the distance, elevation, and lack of shade, it's not suggested to do this hike in the height of summer since it's an all-day affair. The best time to do it is in the spring or early summer, since it can get chilly in the fall and muddy in the winter, although at least you definitely won't find any crowds at that time.