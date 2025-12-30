Arizona's Uncrowded Sedona Trail Is A Breathtaking Hike To The Highest Mountain Peak In The Area

In a city that's known for its numerous hiking trails and vortexes that make it the world's most mindful escape, it's hard to imagine that any one single trail in Sedona, Arizona, would really stand out. After all, they're all so good, right? Well, yes, but also, no. After all, there is one that stands taller than the rest, and that's the Wilson Mountain Trail that takes you nearly 4.5 miles up to the highest peak of Sedona.

This difficult 8.7-mile out-and-back trail is not for the faint of heart, as it's a 2,828-foot uphill climb to the top of Wilson Mountain, where you might actually lose your mind from the panoramic views of Sedona (plus Oak Creek Canyon, Munds Mountain, and all the red rocks your heart could dream of). It's this difficulty that makes it one of Sedona's uncrowded trails, ideal for anyone looking for more silence and solitude on one of Sedona's most breathtaking mountain trails with panoramic views.

There are two overlooks at the flat plateau top of Mount Wilson: Sedona and Sterling Canyon. For those who want an extra challenge, continue to the Sterling Canyon overlook to enjoy a view that stretches as far as Flagstaff and the San Francisco Peaks. Note that this will add an extra 3 miles total to make this a nearly 12-mile hike. It's totally worth it, though, as the view alone will make you glad you did it.