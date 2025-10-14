Just Outside Sedona Is A Breathtaking Mountain Trail With Panoramic Views And Red Rock Scenery

The famed city of Sedona seems to lie in the heart of Arizona's most magical landscapes. With amazing red-rock splendor spread out across the Coconino National Forest, and one-of-a-kind hiking experiences like the panoramic red-rock views of Sedona's Birthing Cave Trail, this part of Arizona is one of the top hiking destinations in the entire country. One under-the-radar Sedona hike, which centers around an overlooked Sedona landmark, is the tough but magnificent Bear Mountain Trail. Though this particular trail has more challenges than other Sedona-area hikes, it will also reward you with some of the best views found anywhere in Arizona.

Bear Mountain is located in the Red Rock Ranger District of Coconino National Forest. As its name suggests, the Red Rock Ranger District has many of the best views of Sedona's eye-catching red sandstone rock formations. Though it has plenty of competition in this remarkable region, the 6,506-foot Bear Mountain is one of Sedona's loftiest wonders. Rising above the Arizona desert as a prominent red sandstone monolith and bearing a lush cover of green flora, even in the arid Arizona heat, Bear Mountain creates a quite picturesque profile from the ground.

However, Bear Mountain's greatest attribute is the stunning views of other Sedona landmarks from its summit. Once you reach the top, your hard work will be rewarded with spectacular views of neighboring peaks like the 5,067-foot Doe Mountain. You can also see other Sedona hiking icons like the scenic Fanyon and its impressive natural arch, plus landmarks like Capitol Butte, Courthouse Butte, Chimney Rock, and the towering San Francisco Peaks rising in the distance. Bear Mountain's summit measures about 1 square mile in area, with two distinct summits and plenty of natural observation decks to get a full 360-degree view of Sedona!