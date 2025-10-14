Just Outside Sedona Is A Breathtaking Mountain Trail With Panoramic Views And Red Rock Scenery
The famed city of Sedona seems to lie in the heart of Arizona's most magical landscapes. With amazing red-rock splendor spread out across the Coconino National Forest, and one-of-a-kind hiking experiences like the panoramic red-rock views of Sedona's Birthing Cave Trail, this part of Arizona is one of the top hiking destinations in the entire country. One under-the-radar Sedona hike, which centers around an overlooked Sedona landmark, is the tough but magnificent Bear Mountain Trail. Though this particular trail has more challenges than other Sedona-area hikes, it will also reward you with some of the best views found anywhere in Arizona.
Bear Mountain is located in the Red Rock Ranger District of Coconino National Forest. As its name suggests, the Red Rock Ranger District has many of the best views of Sedona's eye-catching red sandstone rock formations. Though it has plenty of competition in this remarkable region, the 6,506-foot Bear Mountain is one of Sedona's loftiest wonders. Rising above the Arizona desert as a prominent red sandstone monolith and bearing a lush cover of green flora, even in the arid Arizona heat, Bear Mountain creates a quite picturesque profile from the ground.
However, Bear Mountain's greatest attribute is the stunning views of other Sedona landmarks from its summit. Once you reach the top, your hard work will be rewarded with spectacular views of neighboring peaks like the 5,067-foot Doe Mountain. You can also see other Sedona hiking icons like the scenic Fanyon and its impressive natural arch, plus landmarks like Capitol Butte, Courthouse Butte, Chimney Rock, and the towering San Francisco Peaks rising in the distance. Bear Mountain's summit measures about 1 square mile in area, with two distinct summits and plenty of natural observation decks to get a full 360-degree view of Sedona!
Arizona's Bear Mountain is one of the top Sedona hikes
Though its views are worth the effort, the Bear Mountain Trail is one of Sedona's more difficult hikes — and not just because of its formidable elevation. Very few sections of the trail have any natural shade, meaning you'll be largely on your own against the fearsome Arizona sun. Simultaneously, Bear Mountain's summit is high enough that conditions there can get quite chilly and windy, in stark contrast to the arid heat below. Another challenge is the trail's sudden and stark changes in gradient. While many parts of the trail (particularly at the beginning) are relatively flat, hikers will have to contend with several steep, challenging climbs up rocky and uneven terrain that appear without warning.
Even before you get to the mountain itself, you'll have to climb in and out of dry riverbeds. As you approach the top of Bear Mountain, you'll also encounter several false summits that may be a bit demoralizing after all the effort to get there. Overall, the Bear Mountain Trail ascends around 2,000 feet in only 2 miles, while covering uneven and precarious terrain. If you're not feeling up for such a challenge, but still want some lovely views of the Sedona landscape, the first 2 miles of the trail are much easier than the rest, with picture-perfect views of Bear Mountain and the cactus-covered desert around it.
The Bear Mountain Trailhead is near several Red Rock Ranger District Campgrounds, including those at Cave Springs, Clear Creek, Manzanita, and Pine Flat. Or, if you want to reward your Bear Mountain conquest with some cozy pampering, the trailhead is also near Sedona's luxurious Enchantment Resort and its alleged "mystical energy vortex" for some possible spiritual replenishment as well.