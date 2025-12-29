The 5 Best Things To Do In Asheville In The Winter
Surrounded by white-capped Blue Ridge Mountains, a visit to Asheville, North Carolina, in the winter can feel like you're on the inside of a snow globe, looking out. Meanwhile, milder temperatures make it easy to enjoy some of Asheville's most popular outdoor activities year-round. Even at its coldest in January, Asheville sees an average high of 48 degrees Fahrenheit, according to U.S. Climate Data.
Winter is a magical time to visit Asheville, offering equally stunning views with fewer crowds. An idyllic, delightfully quirky downtown exudes a warmth of character even on the coldest days, serving as a cultural gateway to the natural beauty that surrounds the city. As a longtime Asheville area resident who loves to play tourist in her own town, I have put together what I think are five of the most fun winter activities, both inside and out, that can appeal to all ages. Crowded summer trails for both hiking and biking open up in the winter to equally stunning views, with better chances of spotting wildlife. And for the first time in more than 15 years, we have outdoor ice skating!
Take a hike
With its mild, four-season weather, you can hit the trails year-round. Winter hikes not only mean fewer crowds, but also frozen waterfalls and leafless branches that provide more expansive views. And a thermos of hot cocoa is a must!
Located in Pisgah National Forest, the Daniel Ridge Loop Trail is a 4-mile loop with winter views of Pilot Mountain and a 150-foot waterfall that's quite stunning in extremely cold weather when frozen. You can also skip the 4-mile loop and take a half-mile trail straight to the falls instead. Bearwallow Mountain is another popular winter hike closer to Hendersonville, a cute and friendly city near Asheville. This popular winter hike is located on private farm land less than 45 minutes from Asheville. Protected by a conservation easement with Conserving Carolina, Bearwallow Mountain offers public access to a 2-mile loop connecting the hiking trail with a fire tower trail, leading to a mountain meadow with 360-degree views. One Tripadvisor reviewer calls it a "short but steep hike to our version of the Sound of Music!"
Ice skate in downtown Asheville
New this season, Asheville Yards has opened up an outdoor ice skating rink for the holidays through January 19. The concert venue has transformed into a temporary winter wonderland full of festive lights and decor with a weekly winter market, holiday-themed cocktails, igloo tents, a Grinch-operated Zamboni, holiday movie screenings, and of course, a hot cocoa bar. A 75-minute skating session includes skate rentals for $20 plus fees, and non-skaters get in free.
The ice rink, located in downtown Asheville on the edge of South Slope, makes a perfect date night or family activity. Asheville Yards connects to Asheville Pizza & Brewing, where you can refuel and warm up after your skate session. The seasonal Ninjabread Man Holiday Porter has a cult following and is a must-try for beer lovers. While you won't see lines like the ones at Rockefeller Center, America's most crowded holiday attraction, this is the first time locals have had a place to ice skate since 2008, so be sure to book your session in advance to beat the crowds.
Sample seasonal brews
Known as the Carolinas' "Beer City, USA," Asheville has been synonymous with craft beer since Examiner.com put it on the map as a four-time winner of their Beer City, USA poll (2010, 2011, tied 2009, 2012, as reported by Brew-ed). Over a decade later, the city has more breweries per capita than any city in the country, with more than 50 breweries in the Asheville area. If this overwhelms you, fear not — Asheville offers several ways to experience its hyperactive beer scene.
City Brew Tours offers a 3.5-hour public tour that takes you behind the scenes of three breweries, including ample samples and snacks for $89. Google reviewers call the tour guides knowledgeable and awesome, "The three breweries visited were excellent both in their beer and food offerings!" Asheville Brewery Tours offers both mobile and walking tours, with a three-brewery downtown walking tour for $69 ($20 for non-drinkers). For a true Asheville experience, book the Fender Bender Asheville Beer Tour with LaZoom Tours (aka the purple bus tours). Recommended by 100% of Tripadvisor travelers who call it a must for locals and visitors, the bus has a live band that rocks out between visits to three breweries. "It was high energy throughout, and I would encourage anyone who wants a wonderful night at a reasonable price to check these guys out!"
Hit the slopes
Colorado has the best skiing in the U.S., but don't discount Western North Carolina if you want to carve out some time and some turns during your Asheville visit. Cataloochie Ski Area is about an hour to the west of Asheville, or hit the slopes at Hatley Pointe, less than 40 minutes to the north. A four-hour adult weekday pass at Catacloochee costs $46 and gives you access to 18 trails across 50 acres with a peak elevation of 5,400 feet. If you have kids in your crew who are new to the sport, Catalooche's Kids Adventure Center is an amazing all-inclusive value at $180 for a full day of lessons with lunch, helmet rental, and ski or snowboard rental (half-day and two-hour lessons are also available).
Hatley Pointe has more of a posh mountain lodge vibe with 21 slopes for the skiiers and snowboarders, and two lodge bars for the loungers in your group. This reservation-only resort requires advance reservations for all guests and limits daily capacity in the name of a smoother skiing experience. Adult weekday passes at Hatley Pointe cost $68 for a full-day and $100 on weekends. Ski tip: You can make same-day reservations online, but with their capacity limits, they might sell out.
Go inside and play
Even with a mild winter, Asheville has its colder days. Luckily, there's plenty to do in the great indoors to keep your crew entertained, from arcades to America's first indoor mall to be named a historic place. Let your inner child out as you play at Asheville Pinball Museum, a one-of-a-kind arcade with 40 classic pinball machines and 40 classic video games. Inside tip: Technically, this place is two-of-a-kind with a sister location, Appalachian Pinball Museum in Hendersonville, North Carolina, just 25 miles south. For even more video game fun, head to Retrocade in West Asheville, where you have all access to two levels of more than 5,000 arcade games for just $10 per person. For the OG gamers, there's nothing boring about Well Played Board Game Cafe in downtown Asheville, which has more than 700 board games to choose from for just $7 ($10 on weekends).
Right across the street from the Asheville Pinball Museum, shoppers can experience the Grove Arcade, downtown Asheville's historic center, full of shops, European vibes, and renowned food. Bibliophiles can get lost in the stacks while sipping on bubbly at Battery Park Book Exchange & Champagne Bar. With their River Arts District location destroyed by historic flooding, Summit Coffee has found a new Asheville home inside the Grove Arcade.
Methodology
I have lived in the Asheville area for more than 15 years, and I never stop appreciating my good fortune for having such an amazing adopted hometown. I culled my personal experience and combined it with internet research from trusted sources to provide five of the best winter Asheville activities, both indoors and outdoors, to warm your soul and fill your cup.