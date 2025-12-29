The 5 Best Things To Do In Asheville In The Winter

Surrounded by white-capped Blue Ridge Mountains, a visit to Asheville, North Carolina, in the winter can feel like you're on the inside of a snow globe, looking out. Meanwhile, milder temperatures make it easy to enjoy some of Asheville's most popular outdoor activities year-round. Even at its coldest in January, Asheville sees an average high of 48 degrees Fahrenheit, according to U.S. Climate Data.

Winter is a magical time to visit Asheville, offering equally stunning views with fewer crowds. An idyllic, delightfully quirky downtown exudes a warmth of character even on the coldest days, serving as a cultural gateway to the natural beauty that surrounds the city. As a longtime Asheville area resident who loves to play tourist in her own town, I have put together what I think are five of the most fun winter activities, both inside and out, that can appeal to all ages. Crowded summer trails for both hiking and biking open up in the winter to equally stunning views, with better chances of spotting wildlife. And for the first time in more than 15 years, we have outdoor ice skating!