What Is 'Congestion Pricing' And How It Might Affect Your Next Trip To New York City

New York City has a traffic problem. That's no surprise to anyone who's been stuck on its gridlocked streets, much less for an unlucky driver searching for elusive free parking. The city's vaunted public transportation system — the largest in North America, known as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) — is struggling to transport millions every day with aging equipment.

The solution? Congestion pricing, or a fee paid by any car entering the most trafficked area of Manhattan, designated the "Congestion Relief Zone." The goal is to discourage traffic while simultaneously raising a whopping $15 billion in funds to upgrade buses, subways, transit infrastructure, and more. The policy exists in cities like London and Singapore, but had never been implemented in the U.S. — that is, until now. After decades of debate about how and when to implement this charge, New York City's congestion pricing finally went into effect in early 2025. During peak times, drivers entering Manhattan at or below 60th street currently have to pay a $9 fee for every day they enter the congested zone. That fee will steadily increase to $15 by 2031.

How will that impact visitors to the city? For starters, it's a clear incentive not to bring your car, which could make getting around less convenient. On the other hand, supporters of the congestion charge say New York City has already benefitted from fewer traffic jams, less noise pollution, and cleaner air. And there are other, more surprising ways the congestion fee is impacting life in the Big Apple.