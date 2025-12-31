The Arizona Town That Inspired Radiator Springs Is An Americana Gem With Movie Landmarks

Historic Route 66, the 2,448-mile long highway known as the Mother Road, serving as and inspiring various film and tv productions, since its inception almost 100 years ago. As it runs through 385 miles of Arizona, dotted with small towns full of Americana charm and history, you'll find the small town of Seligman, known as the birthplace of historic Route 66, which will serve as the go-to choice for a retirement road trip in 2026 as the Mother Road celebrates its centennial. In addition to its role as an Americana gem with its Route 66 history, Seligman served as inspiration for the town of Radiator Springs, as seen in the Pixar movie "Cars" and visitors can feel the movie's vibe by venturing through its town landmarks.

As a former railroad town along the Santa Fe Railroad, Seligman is named for one of the railroad's financiers, Jesse Seligman in 1886. When Route 66 was developed and passed through town, the economy blossomed as travelers would pass through on their journey west. That would change by the 1970s with the construction of Interstate 40 south of town, with fewer travelers coming through and led to loss of business and tourism to Seligman. Led by local barber and longtime resident Angel Delgadillo, an effort was launched to make Route 66 a historic road within Arizona, and was given the title of "Birthplace of Historic Route 66" in 1987 after formation of the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona. Delgadillo and the Association's combined efforts have restored tourism to Seligman, and leading to entertainment intereste across both reality and fictional stories. Delgadillo appears in the documentary "Almost Ghosts," highlighting him still working as a barber in Seligman, and attracted Disney-Pixar's attention for "Cars."