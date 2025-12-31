East Of Los Angeles Is A Recreation Haven To Camp, Hike, And Boat In Diverse Landscapes

Los Angeles, with its constant buzz and vibrant lifestyle, is packed with endless things to do and experience. With Los Angeles offering so many free things to do and see, it's easy to stay entertained — but sometimes, a refreshing change of scenery is just what you need. Whenever you're in the mood to slow down and reconnect with nature, wander over to Riverside County and explore Lake Perris State Recreation Area. Trade the city amenities for a rustic experience in the great outdoors, with the mighty mountains and sparkling lake rejuvenating your soul. Covering more than 8,800 acres of sprawling nature, this destination is the ideal place to camp under the stars, embark on hiking adventures, cool off in the lake, and reel in the catch of the day. No matter which activity you prefer, this place has it all.

Before colonization, the Cahuilla and Luiseño peoples inhabited the area, and you can learn about their history and way of life at the Ya'i Heki' Regional Indian Museum. Created in 1973, the man-made Lake Perris is a coveted summer retreat for SoCal residents. But you won't be encountering just vacationers here — the recreation area is a haven for black-tailed jackrabbits, mountain lions, and red-diamond rattlesnakes. Soaring overhead are turkey vultures and red-tailed hawks, while granite spiny lizards like the warmth of rocks. You might see some of these creatures along the trails, whether you're exploring on foot, horseback, or bike. And with Lake Perris State Recreation Area being so near LA, at just a two-hour drive away, it makes for a convenient and refreshing escape from the city.