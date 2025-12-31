East Of Los Angeles Is A Recreation Haven To Camp, Hike, And Boat In Diverse Landscapes
Los Angeles, with its constant buzz and vibrant lifestyle, is packed with endless things to do and experience. With Los Angeles offering so many free things to do and see, it's easy to stay entertained — but sometimes, a refreshing change of scenery is just what you need. Whenever you're in the mood to slow down and reconnect with nature, wander over to Riverside County and explore Lake Perris State Recreation Area. Trade the city amenities for a rustic experience in the great outdoors, with the mighty mountains and sparkling lake rejuvenating your soul. Covering more than 8,800 acres of sprawling nature, this destination is the ideal place to camp under the stars, embark on hiking adventures, cool off in the lake, and reel in the catch of the day. No matter which activity you prefer, this place has it all.
Before colonization, the Cahuilla and Luiseño peoples inhabited the area, and you can learn about their history and way of life at the Ya'i Heki' Regional Indian Museum. Created in 1973, the man-made Lake Perris is a coveted summer retreat for SoCal residents. But you won't be encountering just vacationers here — the recreation area is a haven for black-tailed jackrabbits, mountain lions, and red-diamond rattlesnakes. Soaring overhead are turkey vultures and red-tailed hawks, while granite spiny lizards like the warmth of rocks. You might see some of these creatures along the trails, whether you're exploring on foot, horseback, or bike. And with Lake Perris State Recreation Area being so near LA, at just a two-hour drive away, it makes for a convenient and refreshing escape from the city.
Camping at Lake Perris State Recreation Area, California
Though not often mentioned among the best camping spots in California, Lake Perris State Recreation Area is a versatile and well-equipped spot, offering a range of options — from tent and RV stays to primitive equestrian and group sites. The RV campsites hold up to eight guests, but just one RV (additional vehicles are allowed for an extra fee). Each site has 30 or 50-amp hookups, water, a picnic table, a barbecue grill, and a fire ring. The campground is equipped with restrooms, hot showers, and a dump station nearby. There are non-hookup sites available within the park.
For a traditional camping getaway, book one of the 167 non-hookup sites in the park, accommodating up to eight campers each. These come with a picnic table, barbecue grill, and a fire ring, but no water — there are showers and restrooms nearby. If you're planning to come with a large number of people, reserve one of the six group sites, which have a maximum capacity of 100 people and 20 vehicles per site. Campers can take advantage of the kitchen, sink, picnic tables, barbecue grills, and shaded areas.
Equestrians can experience horse camping at Lake Perris, with seven primitive spots set in a picturesque location. While these don't have showers, you have access to chemical restrooms, water, watering troughs, fire pits, picnic tables, and horse corrals. You can have up to two horses with you. You can even bring other four-legged friends along for the trip — while dogs are allowed at Lake Perris, they must be leashed and are not permitted on unpaved trails, beaches, or in the water. As for group picnics, there are three zones with space for up to 200 people per site, complete with a kitchen, grill, sink, and picnic tables.
Embrace the great outdoors at Lake Perris State Recreation Area
Hikers can make a loop around Lake Perris, a 9-mile trek that takes approximately 3.5 hours to complete. The trail is paved, so feel free to switch it up by biking instead. There's little to no shade on the path, so be sure to apply sunscreen or wear a hat. A shorter hike is the Terri Peak Loop Trail, a 4.7-mile loop that guides you to rewarding views of the park. You can hike to Lake Perris from Avalon Avenue, too — the 5.4-mile out-and-back trail will take you through rolling hills and lush fields with gorgeous vistas along the way.
The best way to enjoy Lake Perris is on a boat, be it a kayak, canoe, paddleboard, sailboat, or jet ski. To launch your vessel into the water, you need to have a California Boater Card with you. With that out of the way, you can glide across the lake between 6:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the summer, while boating in the winter months is from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (at the time of writing). Meanwhile, anglers can fish for Alabama spotted bass, crappie, rainbow trout, Florida bluegill, channel catfish, and green sunfish.
Lake Perris is also a prime rock climbing destination. Adrenaline junkies can ascend the 180-foot Big Rock, boasting 34 climbing routes for a variety of skill levels. You can tackle class 4 climbs or challenge yourself with an A3 route. Lake Perris State Recreation Area is just one of many situated near the City of Angels. When you want to hike scenic trails covered in wildflowers, Santa Susana Pass State Historic Park is another great spot less than an hour away from Los Angeles.