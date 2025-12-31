Sandwiched Between Rockford And Chicago Is An Affluent Suburb With Impressive Parks And Upscale Shops
With museums to get lost in, a lake drive displaying soaring architecture, diverse menus, and beautifully curated green spaces, Chicago is a destination that's world-class in many ways. This includes its abundance of inviting suburbs, perfect for travelers who want some peaceful exploration in between their big-city visits. And if you're seeking an idyllic reprieve, look no further than South Barrington. Hailed as one of the best places to live in Illinois, this enclave is well-known for its lush parks, top-notch retail stores, and gorgeous waterfront mansions tucked into its manicured neighborhoods.
At the time of writing, South Barrington's average home prices hover around $1.1 million — $700,000 above the national average. The schools are highly rated (scoring the highest A+ on Niche), and crime is low. It's a great home base from which to raise a family — particularly for those who can afford it! The 'burb has a small-town charm — with only 5,000 residents – allowing out-of-towners and Chicago residents to escape from their big-city life. Visitors can breathe easy at the large parks and preserves, like the 80-acre Stillman Nature Center with prairies and lakeside views. Plus, stop by the sprawling open-air shopping center, The Arboretum, for some peaceful yet upscale retail therapy, entertainment, and dining.
Another perk of this affluent ZIP code is its excellent location, with the area 40-something minutes northwest of downtown Chicago and an hour east of Rockford, an outdoorsy city also called Illinois' "City of Gardens." If you're flying instead, the well-connected Chicago O'Hare International Airport places you less than 21 miles away.
Community life and green escapes of South Barrington
South Barrington is home to a small but impressive park system. The Community Park is a 20-acre oasis featuring picnic pavilions, volleyball and tennis courts, as well as playgrounds, with many Google reviewers commending the park's cleanliness and maintenance. The Marvin Dunteman Park also has several picnic benches, making it another serene place to unwind and relax.
For a slice of untouched nature, head to the Stillman Nature Center, rated 4.8 stars on Google. Open only on Sundays and Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the non-profit nature preserve features designated trails, educational programs (centered around the predatory birds cared for at the preserve), and seasonal events. Birders are in for a treat, with species like owls, falcons, and hawks flying about on the site. "Beautiful walk in the woods. The birds of prey are the bonus," wrote one visitor.
Moreover, on the southern edge of the town lies the 40-acre Goebbert's Farm. This family-owned farm and garden center is known for its seasonal offerings, like summer's fresh farmer's market or lively fall fests with pumpkin patches and apple pickings, along with a petting zoo, live entertainment (like magic shows), and all kinds of family-friendly fun. Keep in mind that the farm closes seasonally during the winter, so consider visiting during the warmer months to enjoy all it has to offer.
Peruse the shops at the Arboretum of South Barrington
The best way to bask in South Barrington's affluence is by visiting The Arboretum of South Barrington, an open-air shopping center and entertainment mecca right off the highway. It's named "Arboretum" because of its scenic green landscaping dotted with colorful flowers and trees, which are further elevated with festive decorations. "... their amazing holiday displays whenever the seasons arrive are stunning!" wrote one Google reviewer.
As such, this massive shopping center has more than 50 retailers and outlets lined up for visitors, including popular chains like Chico's, Sephora, DSW, L.L. Bean, and luxurious home-furnishings store Arhaus. This hub is also home to Star Cinema Grill, where the movie experience is defined by plush seats and a full food and bar menu, as well as Sim Racing, a sports bar with driving simulators and refreshments in an eclectic setting.
When you're ready for some delicious food, the Arboretum is known to have some of the best dining options in town. Stop by the upscale Greggory for wood-fired steaks and homemade pastas, or Cooper's Hawk for wine tasting and fresh seafood. You can also treat yourself to Chicago deep-dish pizza at Georgio's Pizzeria & Pub. Finally, opt for a sumptuous cookie as your dessert and head to Dirty Dough, known for its unique cookie flavors and gluten-free options. Ready for a new adventure? Chicago also has more wonderful suburbs to explore, like the nearby Lake Barrington, with small-town charm and a serene lake.