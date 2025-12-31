Sandwiched Between Rockford And Chicago Is An Affluent Suburb With Impressive Parks And Upscale Shops

With museums to get lost in, a lake drive displaying soaring architecture, diverse menus, and beautifully curated green spaces, Chicago is a destination that's world-class in many ways. This includes its abundance of inviting suburbs, perfect for travelers who want some peaceful exploration in between their big-city visits. And if you're seeking an idyllic reprieve, look no further than South Barrington. Hailed as one of the best places to live in Illinois, this enclave is well-known for its lush parks, top-notch retail stores, and gorgeous waterfront mansions tucked into its manicured neighborhoods.

At the time of writing, South Barrington's average home prices hover around $1.1 million — $700,000 above the national average. The schools are highly rated (scoring the highest A+ on Niche), and crime is low. It's a great home base from which to raise a family — particularly for those who can afford it! The 'burb has a small-town charm — with only 5,000 residents – allowing out-of-towners and Chicago residents to escape from their big-city life. Visitors can breathe easy at the large parks and preserves, like the 80-acre Stillman Nature Center with prairies and lakeside views. Plus, stop by the sprawling open-air shopping center, The Arboretum, for some peaceful yet upscale retail therapy, entertainment, and dining.

Another perk of this affluent ZIP code is its excellent location, with the area 40-something minutes northwest of downtown Chicago and an hour east of Rockford, an outdoorsy city also called Illinois' "City of Gardens." If you're flying instead, the well-connected Chicago O'Hare International Airport places you less than 21 miles away.