The 5 Best Affordable Cities To Retire In Asia

Packed with culture and coastlines, Malaysia makes the cut as one of Asia's best retirement destinations. Penang has become a popular choice for foreign retirees looking to while away their days at a slower pace than Kuala Lumpur offers. The state consists of two parts: the mainland along Malaysia's western coast and, across the water, Penang Island — which houses the state capital George Town and connects to the mainland via two bridges.

Penang has plenty of appealing qualities for foreign retirees, starting with its affordability. Malaysia's National Property Information Centre reported prices of detached housing in Penang averaging $246,500 (997,086 Malaysian ringgit) in the first quarter of 2025 — vastly more affordable than new homes in the U.S. which average $499,000 to $518,000 according to Trading Economics. This bodes well for retirees entering the country through the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) visa program offering foreigners a 10-year multiple-entry visa with foreign income tax exemptions in exchange for property investment and a fixed amount in bank deposits.

Retirees in Penang appreciate the laid-back pace and colonial charm of George Town, that's history-steeped architecture earned a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation. Residents have access to some of Malaysia's best hospitals, and health insurance plans remain surprisingly affordable: One U.S. retiree in Malaysia told Business Insider he pays just $85 a month (340 Malaysian ringgit) for a basic health plan with hospitalization coverage. Retired couples can live well on $2,000 to $2,500 a month — rent and living expenses included — whether in a modest city apartment or a high-rise flat with sea views. Between the variety of activities and sightseeing opportunities, a warm climate offering year-round access to beaches and nature, a thriving expat community, and a general feeling of safety, Penang is a retiree's dream destination.