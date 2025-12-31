5 Best US National Parks To Visit This Winter For Hiking, According To Reviews

The United States, for all its many cities and suburbs, is jam-packed with some of the world's greatest hiking trails. Although dedicated hikers can find terrific hikes in almost every American park, the U.S. National Park System protects many of the nation's most acclaimed and scenic hiking routes. National park hiking trails also showcase an impressive diversity of difficulty levels, with everything from America's best hiking trails for wheelchair users to technically challenging and dangerous routes that are only for experienced hikers. Regardless of a trail's difficulty level, however, the standard for assessing a national park hike is usually its qualities during the peak summer season. And yet, while national park trails are certainly amazing in the summer, many offer a distinct (yet no less marvelous) outdoor experience during the cold winter months.

Given the complex assortment of climates and eco-regions found within the National Park System, winter hiking in American national parks can offer a striking diversity in weather conditions and scenery, depending on where you go. Many of America's desert parks, like California's Death Valley and Arizona's Saguaro, remain warm and arid even in the depths of winter. Other parks further north, like Minnesota's Voyageurs and Washington's Mount Rainier (not to mention the eight national parks in Alaska), see some of the continent's snowiest conditions. Still, when it comes to truly breathtaking winter hikes, a few national parks stand out—at least in terms of reviews on trusted outdoor recreation platforms like AllTrails. From abundant hiking and snowshoeing routes to unrivaled winter scenery, these five American national parks are the best-reviewed for epic winter hiking adventures.