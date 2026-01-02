Sandwiched Between Saguaro National Park And Tucson Is Arizona's Outdoorsy Suburb With Mountain Views

Tucson's population has been rising for several years, and the city is home to some of the best places to live in all of Arizona. Neighborhoods close to the striking natural desert landscape prove popular, and, as a result, a 25.4-square-mile area known as Rincon Valley has become an up-and-coming locale for anyone who wants easy access to Saguaro National Park. With a population of just 5,900 people, it's a somewhat sleepy suburb, but what it lacks in entertainment, it makes up for in hiking trails and a showstopping mountain backdrop.

Rincon Valley sits just 23 miles from downtown Tucson, where you will find the shopping, nightlife, and conveniences you need, along with the legendary Sonoran cuisine that gives this Arizona city its UNESCO City Of Gastronomy status. Rincon Valley is close to I-10, making Phoenix and northern Arizona accessible, too. It's also only around 20 miles (roughly 30 minutes without traffic) from the closest major airport, Tucson International Airport.

Being outside the bustle of the city, this rural area boasts a peaceful ambiance, large lot homes, uninterrupted mountain views, and a community that embraces the desert's beauty along with, reluctantly, its sweltering summer weather. Tucson has reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit in the past, but Rincon Valley residents enjoy slightly lower temperatures with average highs of 98 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you're visiting or planning a move, wide-brimmed hats and sunscreen are a daily non-negotiable, especially if you plan to walk in the incredible National Park on your doorstep.