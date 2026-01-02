Tennessee's Overlooked College Town Near The State Line Charms With A Walkable Main Street
If you're looking for a truly outstanding destination, Tennessee is a state that never fails to disappoint. Home to a restaurant in Nashville that has been serving chili the same way for over 100 years and Indian Boundary Lake that is a beachy haven for swimming, fishing, and camping, the Volunteer state leaves little to be desired when it comes to intriguing places to visit. One such place is the town of Martin, a frequently overlooked college town that boasts a charming, low-key atmosphere.
Situated just 11 miles from the Kentucky state line, Martin is home to the University of Tennessee at Martin. With a stunning campus and plenty of students who call this town home, visitors and those considering moving here will find a welcoming vibe that's incredibly down to earth. To add to the classic small-town appeal, there are also plenty of colorful murals, vintage stores, and great cafes in the area that truly capture the warm hospitality of Martin's downtown area.
Walkable Downtown and Things to do in Martin, Tennessee
Downtown Martin is student-friendly and walkable, making it a great destination for visitors to explore on foot. Head over to St. Lindell street, where you can find a range of locally owned boutiques, such as Buff City Soap, Five Seasons Men's Shop, and Local Street Cookie Company. There is also a selection of cafes in this area, including Vantage Coffee Roasters and Martin's Coffee & Bakery, as well as casual eateries such as Blue Oak Oyster Bar and Grill, Crave Restaurant for delicious health foods, and Woodfire Pizza Kitchen.
Those looking for more culture can head out of Martin and up into Union City, Tennessee's recently updated city with a revitalized downtown and unique attractions. Located less than an 18-mile drive away, here you can find the Discovery Park of America. Home to both a 50-acre heritage park and a 100,000-square-foot museum, this attraction boasts outdoor art exhibitions, hands-on learning experiences, and exhibits for all the family to enjoy. Discovery Park is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays during winter, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday through spring. If you plan on visiting later in the year, be sure to check the website for opening times. Tickets start at $24.99 for adults, but book online in advance of your visit for 15% off the original ticket price.
Things to Know Before Visiting Martin, Tennessee
Martin sits around a 160-mile drive from Nashville International Airport, the closest major air travel hub. Most travelers opt to rent a car and drive in along US-45E. Those hoping to include Martin as a midpoint stop on a Tennessee road trip often drive 160 miles from Nashville before heading down 135 miles to Memphis.
The small town of Martin is home to many great hotels, making it a convenient place to stay. If you're in search of a tried and tested stay, Hampton Inn Martin is a great option, boasting an indoor pool, fitness center, free hot breakfast and free Wi-Fi for as little as $145 per night. If you're on the search for a slightly more unusual stay, Pecan Grove Cottages are a great option. A unique B&B experience in a quaint cottage surrounded by pecan trees, guests can choose from 4 on-site cabins starting at $120 per night.
When planning your visit to Martin, the best time of year to visit is between mid-May and late June, or late July and early October. At these times of year, the temperature falls between 50°F to 89°F, making it the perfect temperature for exploring the historic downtown area on foot and enjoying the sunshine. Be sure to bring along comfortable walking shoes, warm layers for cooler evenings, and a camera to capture all the beautiful murals across downtown.