Tennessee's Overlooked College Town Near The State Line Charms With A Walkable Main Street

Downtown Martin is student-friendly and walkable, making it a great destination for visitors to explore on foot. Head over to St. Lindell street, where you can find a range of locally owned boutiques, such as Buff City Soap, Five Seasons Men's Shop, and Local Street Cookie Company. There is also a selection of cafes in this area, including Vantage Coffee Roasters and Martin's Coffee & Bakery, as well as casual eateries such as Blue Oak Oyster Bar and Grill, Crave Restaurant for delicious health foods, and Woodfire Pizza Kitchen.

Those looking for more culture can head out of Martin and up into Union City, Tennessee's recently updated city with a revitalized downtown and unique attractions. Located less than an 18-mile drive away, here you can find the Discovery Park of America. Home to both a 50-acre heritage park and a 100,000-square-foot museum, this attraction boasts outdoor art exhibitions, hands-on learning experiences, and exhibits for all the family to enjoy. Discovery Park is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays during winter, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday through spring. If you plan on visiting later in the year, be sure to check the website for opening times. Tickets start at $24.99 for adults, but book online in advance of your visit for 15% off the original ticket price.