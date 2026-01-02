Chicago's Under-The-Radar Neighborhood Has Shops And Restaurants Bursting With Latin Flair
Though there are some adorable towns just outside of Chicago that could make for a nice trip beyond the fast-paced downtown, don't overlook the many neighborhoods within Chicago that showcase a more authentic, lesser-known side of the city. Just about 10 miles outside of downtown Chicago, Belmont-Cragin is one that's not as famous as its more central counterparts but is rife with food and pop-up shops to try out, largely influenced by its community of Latin American immigrants and heritage — the neighborhood has the largest Latino population of anywhere in Chicago, according to a University of Illinois Chicago report. That culture manifests in open-air markets, delicious taquerias, and small storefronts lined with pottery and jewelry.
Throughout the year, Belmont-Cragin hosts numerous community events, many organized around Hispanic traditions or holidays, like Dia Del Niño. The neighborhood is home to the Aguijón Theater, the oldest Latino-focused theater in the city, which stages Spanish-language and bilingual performances. At night, you'll find clubs like Stereo playing Latin pop and reggaeton, plus vibrant dive bars frequented by locals — stop in for a drink, just make sure to handle your alcohol correctly, one of Chicago's unwritten rules to know before visiting.
Beloved Latin-influenced restaurants in Belmont-Cragin
When you walk down a street in Belmont-Cragin, you're sure to find Latin American restaurants, taco stands, and Spanish-named stores all along it. The history of the neighborhood is quite varied, but its present character as one of Chicago's most prominent Latin enclaves began in the mid-20th century, as Hispanic immigrants arrived with the development of the Kennedy Expressway. Visitors can reach it in about 25 minutes by car or 40 to 50 minutes by public transit from downtown Chicago; it's about the same distance if you come directly from Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
Several great Hispanic food spots sit along the eastern edge of the neighborhood on Cicero Avenue. One is Sol de Mexico, a Michelin Bib Gourmand Mexican restaurant with a brightly colored interior scheme and Mexican folk art filling the walls. The restaurant's moles are a standout among reviews. "The chicken mole was absolutely outstanding — the sauce was deep, complex, and velvety," a local guide on Google wrote. Another stellar spot on Cicero Avenue is Charly's Burgers, which has a 4.8-star rating on Google. At first glance, a burger joint doesn't scream Hispanic, but its menu contains the piña burger which is layered with pineapple — a combination reminiscent of Mexican Al Pastor — that WTTW called "a sleeper hit."
Another street with a reputable selection of options for food is Diversey Avenue. Here, you'll find a small taqueria called Magos Tacos & Tamales 2, which was listed among the best eats in Chicago for 2025 by the Chicago Sun-Times. Diversey Avenue has some notable spots beyond Mexican fare, too, like the 4.1-star El Salvadoran restaurant El Mirador or 4.2-star South American chicken joint Mr. Pollo.
Shops and markets in Belmont-Cragin
One of the great ways Belmont-Cragin has supported local businesses is with the Crecer Business Incubator, essentially a cluster of pop-up shops that get to test out their business ideas with training and support from the program. It's also a great spot for visitors to find unique goods. "The value and prices are amazing, worth the experience ... Very comfortable at home atmosphere. If any is [in] the area please stop in, worth the trip," a Yelp reviewer recommended. In the past, the pop-up program has hosted a bookshop, Mexican-inspired ceramics, and a snack counter with churros.
If you time your visit right, you might get to experience one of Belmont-Cragin's mercados, an open-air community market. The market events take place at sporadic intervals throughout the year, featuring artisans, music, and food vendors. In November 2025, the SpreadLove Mercado showcased an array of holiday gift sellers and a performance by Ballet Folklorico, a Belmont-Cragin-based Mexican folk dance institute. The mercados are free to attend — a great addition to an itinerary of the best free things to do in Chicago for a budget-friendly vacation.