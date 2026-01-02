Chicago's Under-The-Radar Neighborhood Has Shops And Restaurants Bursting With Latin Flair

When you walk down a street in Belmont-Cragin, you're sure to find Latin American restaurants, taco stands, and Spanish-named stores all along it. The history of the neighborhood is quite varied, but its present character as one of Chicago's most prominent Latin enclaves began in the mid-20th century, as Hispanic immigrants arrived with the development of the Kennedy Expressway. Visitors can reach it in about 25 minutes by car or 40 to 50 minutes by public transit from downtown Chicago; it's about the same distance if you come directly from Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Several great Hispanic food spots sit along the eastern edge of the neighborhood on Cicero Avenue. One is Sol de Mexico, a Michelin Bib Gourmand Mexican restaurant with a brightly colored interior scheme and Mexican folk art filling the walls. The restaurant's moles are a standout among reviews. "The chicken mole was absolutely outstanding — the sauce was deep, complex, and velvety," a local guide on Google wrote. Another stellar spot on Cicero Avenue is Charly's Burgers, which has a 4.8-star rating on Google. At first glance, a burger joint doesn't scream Hispanic, but its menu contains the piña burger which is layered with pineapple — a combination reminiscent of Mexican Al Pastor — that WTTW called "a sleeper hit."

Another street with a reputable selection of options for food is Diversey Avenue. Here, you'll find a small taqueria called Magos Tacos & Tamales 2, which was listed among the best eats in Chicago for 2025 by the Chicago Sun-Times. Diversey Avenue has some notable spots beyond Mexican fare, too, like the 4.1-star El Salvadoran restaurant El Mirador or 4.2-star South American chicken joint Mr. Pollo.