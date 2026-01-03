Between Indianapolis And St. Louis Is Illinois' Peaceful State Park To Camp And Fish
If you dream of a serene escape with deep woods, uncrowded activities, and a lake for days, then head to Lincoln Trail State Park in Clark County, Illinois. Quaintly perched between Indianapolis and St.Louis, home to one of the only U.S. National Parks situated entirely within a city, the preserve is a great escape from urban noise. The opportunities at Lincoln Trail State Park are vast — with a 143-acre man-made lake to fish and boat, 208 campsites, forested trails, and reservable picnic shelters, it's easy to make your getaway as relaxed or as active as you'd like.
Designated in 1958, this state park is named after and lies west of the marked trail Abraham Lincoln's family took when they migrated to Illinois in 1830. Before that, the land was settled by Native Americans and was ultimately ceded to the U.S. government by the early 19th century. Since then, the area and the lake (comprising a total of 1,023 acres) have been preserved and improved, creating an outdoor haven for everyone to enjoy. "Pretty sure this was our eighth consecutive year camping at Lincoln Trail State Park," wrote one visitor on Google, which commended its facilities, amenities, and maintenance.
The best outdoor activities at Lincoln Trail State Park
Many of the activities happen in and around the placid Lincoln Trail Lake, tucked on the southwest corner of the park. A calm way to enjoy the views of 7 miles of wooded shoreline and the glassy waters is boating, with facilities like launching ramps and trailer parking available at the refuge. However, keep in mind that only boats with motors of 10 horsepower or under (including kayaks and canoes) are permitted. As for those tempted to jump in for a refreshing dip, swimming isn't allowed at the lake – so leave your two-pieces and trunks at home.
The star of the show is fishing, and angling enthusiasts can cast a line from their boats or from the several wooden fishing piers available for guest use. The lake has abundant black crappie, largemouth bass, and bluegill to catch, and catfish, wallmouth, walleye, and sunfish are also present. Keep in mind, however, that Lincoln Trail Lake has its own regulations on size and creel limits that visitors must follow (along with any state regulations currently in place).
On land, soak in more lakeside scenery and the blissful forest setting with furnished picnicking areas available around the shoreline. If you're heading out with kids, some of the picnic shelter areas also have playgrounds to keep them entertained. Plus, sites can be reserved beforehand, so consider planning ahead. Alternatively, those who wish to venture deeper into the woods have hiking trails like Beech Tree Trail, a short 0.5-mile route with stairs and wooden bridges through the delicate American beech ecosystem, and the 2.0-mile Sand Ford Trail that traverses oak-hickory forests. They are particularly enjoyable in the fall when these leaf-changing trees put on a magnificent display of red, yellow, and gold to create a gorgeous landscape.
Camp and plan your trip to Lincoln Trail State Park
If you want to spend the night in this peaceful preserve, look no further than its own campground facilities. Whether you're solo camping (a trend that unexpectedly fights loneliness) or here with your better half, this pet-friendly stay is a befitting option. You have two campgrounds to choose from — Lakeside (located closer to the shoreline) and Plainview (a little deeper in the woods) — with varying amenities like electricity, fire tables, water, a dumping station, shower facilities, and toilets.
There's also a separate (and reservable) spot for group camping available, so give it a look if you're bringing the whole crew. Meanwhile, at the main campgrounds, you can reserve standard campsites that accommodate standard RVs and tent camping. One Google reviewer writes, "Great place to camp if you don't like noises and party scene."
There's no fee to enter the park, as Illinois offers one of the few state park systems that don't charge entrance fees. While the preserve also had a restaurant and a concessions stand, it remains closed at the time of writing. So, it's best to come prepared with all the gear, food, and bug spray you might need to enjoy your time here. But if you do forget something, the town of Marshall sits a quick 10-minute round-trip away, and has a Walmart, a medical shop, and nice restaurants to grab anything needed.