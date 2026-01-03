Between Indianapolis And St. Louis Is Illinois' Peaceful State Park To Camp And Fish

Many of the activities happen in and around the placid Lincoln Trail Lake, tucked on the southwest corner of the park. A calm way to enjoy the views of 7 miles of wooded shoreline and the glassy waters is boating, with facilities like launching ramps and trailer parking available at the refuge. However, keep in mind that only boats with motors of 10 horsepower or under (including kayaks and canoes) are permitted. As for those tempted to jump in for a refreshing dip, swimming isn't allowed at the lake – so leave your two-pieces and trunks at home.

The star of the show is fishing, and angling enthusiasts can cast a line from their boats or from the several wooden fishing piers available for guest use. The lake has abundant black crappie, largemouth bass, and bluegill to catch, and catfish, wallmouth, walleye, and sunfish are also present. Keep in mind, however, that Lincoln Trail Lake has its own regulations on size and creel limits that visitors must follow (along with any state regulations currently in place).

On land, soak in more lakeside scenery and the blissful forest setting with furnished picnicking areas available around the shoreline. If you're heading out with kids, some of the picnic shelter areas also have playgrounds to keep them entertained. Plus, sites can be reserved beforehand, so consider planning ahead. Alternatively, those who wish to venture deeper into the woods have hiking trails like Beech Tree Trail, a short 0.5-mile route with stairs and wooden bridges through the delicate American beech ecosystem, and the 2.0-mile Sand Ford Trail that traverses oak-hickory forests. They are particularly enjoyable in the fall when these leaf-changing trees put on a magnificent display of red, yellow, and gold to create a gorgeous landscape.