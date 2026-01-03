Between Holbrook And Winslow Is Arizona's Historic Town With Nostalgic Route 66 Energy
When you take a road trip to the Grand Canyon, take a detour on historic Route 66 to discover some of the quirkiest places you'll see on the side of the highway. There's a small town called Joseph City, where there's a giant rabbit statue and once-beloved roadside attractions, now fading in the Arizona sun. The city was the site of once-bustling trading posts and iconic roadside signs, but now mostly dilapidated buildings remain. There is something eerily charming, however, about exploring these ruins and imagining what busier times must have been like.
Joseph City, Arizona, is located between Holbrook and Winslow, on Route 66. If you've ever stood on the corner in Winslow, you were probably about 23 miles from Joseph City. Lovers of pop culture might recognize Winslow as the Route 66 gem that inspired the Eagles song, "Take It Easy," but Joseph City has a fascinating history of its own. Founded in 1876, it is considered the first Mormon community established in the state. What started off as the small settlement of Allen's Camp eventually took on the moniker of the famed Mormon prophet, Joseph Smith, thus giving the city its name. It's also located 84 miles from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, in case you're flying in for a visit.
When you get to this roadside town, you'll see historic trading posts and old schoolhouses, as well as abandoned hotels, homes, and gas stations. You'll also see the whimsical art and signs that make Route 66 so unique. Despite decreased traffic through the years, the town still retains its eclectic vibes and nostalgic feel that once attracted so many.
Jack Rabbit Trading Post is still hoppin'
As you drive along the arid streets, you can see echoes of businesses that drew folks to this town, like weathered campground signs and abandoned garages. One trading post stood the test of time and still remains. Jack Rabbit Trading Post has been around since 1949 and is still going strong. Once a popular trading post in the Southwest, traffic through the town deviated potential customers to the newer Interstate 40. This family trading post stayed open for generations and is now owned by the granddaughter of the former owners. It's an absolute must-see if passing through Joseph City.
You can spot Jack Rabbit's iconic signage well before you reach town, letting you know you're getting closer, and then you'll see that joyful final sign simply stating, "Here it is." When you arrive, you'll notice the unmistakable gray jack rabbit welcoming you to the store. Trading posts are a cultural gem in Arizona, where you can find everything from handmade jewelry to unique artifacts. Walking into Jack Rabbit Trading Post, you'll encounter an eclectic collection of souvenirs and gifts, including shirts, jarred preserves, petrified wood, kachina dolls, and pottery.
One room of the shop is allocated as a mini museum of Route 66 memorabilia. You'll see old road signs, figurines, photographs, and framed news articles among the decades-old relics from the highway's heyday. The room used to be filled with native rugs, but when the owners couldn't acquire the rugs anymore, they turned the room into a shrine as a tribute to this famous highway. The trading post is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other nostalgic sights along old Route 66
Some former trading posts are still standing, albeit weather-beaten. According to TheRoute-66, Howdy Hanks was a tourist sensation, its famous teepee reminding us of what was. In the 1950's, this store sold gifts and curios, and was a welcome stop after a long drive. Today, it's bright white walls have peeled, and the bright red letters painted on the exterior have completely disappeared. What was a lively souvenir shop later became a feed store, after traffic dwindled due to Interstate 40.
Ella's Frontier Trading Post was another popular stop, now long-gone, just west of Howdy Hanks. This historic trading post, first established in 1873, was believed to be the oldest on Route 66. Ella acquired it from her ex-husband in 1955 and ran the shop until she died in 1984. The store was built resembling a rustic cabin, and sold merchandise mostly related to Native American Indigenous culture and the Wild West. Although the building was finally demolished in 2020, it was a huge part of Joseph City's history.
Aside from the trading posts, you'll see run-down gas stations still donning signs advertising the once-glorious Route 66, along with old Betty Boop murals and classic Coca Cola emblems. Even though these places are long gone, they still convey the spirit of thriving tourist hotspots and eclectic roadside memorabilia. It just goes to show, no matter how much this town has changed throughout the years, the ghosts of Route 66 never truly die.