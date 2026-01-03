Between Holbrook And Winslow Is Arizona's Historic Town With Nostalgic Route 66 Energy

When you take a road trip to the Grand Canyon, take a detour on historic Route 66 to discover some of the quirkiest places you'll see on the side of the highway. There's a small town called Joseph City, where there's a giant rabbit statue and once-beloved roadside attractions, now fading in the Arizona sun. The city was the site of once-bustling trading posts and iconic roadside signs, but now mostly dilapidated buildings remain. There is something eerily charming, however, about exploring these ruins and imagining what busier times must have been like.

Joseph City, Arizona, is located between Holbrook and Winslow, on Route 66. If you've ever stood on the corner in Winslow, you were probably about 23 miles from Joseph City. Lovers of pop culture might recognize Winslow as the Route 66 gem that inspired the Eagles song, "Take It Easy," but Joseph City has a fascinating history of its own. Founded in 1876, it is considered the first Mormon community established in the state. What started off as the small settlement of Allen's Camp eventually took on the moniker of the famed Mormon prophet, Joseph Smith, thus giving the city its name. It's also located 84 miles from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, in case you're flying in for a visit.

When you get to this roadside town, you'll see historic trading posts and old schoolhouses, as well as abandoned hotels, homes, and gas stations. You'll also see the whimsical art and signs that make Route 66 so unique. Despite decreased traffic through the years, the town still retains its eclectic vibes and nostalgic feel that once attracted so many.