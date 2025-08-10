Arizona's Historic Trading Post Is A Compelling Cultural Gem With Delicious Eats And Handicraft Shopping

If you're not in a rush to get back on the road, why not spend the night? The Grand Canyon Motel — located in the same parking lot complex as the trading post — has hosted several famous guests. John Wayne, Humphrey Bogart, and Goldie Hawn have all reportedly stayed here while filming on location or passing through, and President Richard Nixon supposedly stayed here as a law student when he got stranded during a snowstorm. Western authors Zane Grey and Tony Hillerman have even written the trading post into some of their novels.

The motel offers single or double rooms and suites, some with balconies overlooking the Little Colorado River Gorge. Each room is hand-decorated with Southwestern motifs, wood furnishings, and unique touches. Modern amenities like Wi-Fi, heating and air conditioning, and pet-friendly options make it a comfortable retreat for weary road-trippers. As of this writing, single rooms start at $130 per night during the off season, November through February, and $169 per night from March through October. There's also an RV park adjacent to the motel and trading post with electricity and water hookups for just $45 per night.

Thanks to its location, Cameron Trading Post is the perfect spot to recharge before continuing your journey through the American West. Just 53 miles south, Flagstaff is a charming West Arizona town that has been designated the world's first international dark sky city, making it perfect for impeccable stargazing and astrotourism. Flagstaff Pulliam Airport is also the closest commercial airport to Cameron. Outdoors enthusiasts can also stop at the trading post en route to the town of Kayenta, about 100 miles northeast. This town is the gateway to Monument Valley, an otherworldly collection of surreal landscapes and geological wonders that is a must-visit in this part of Arizona.